ELZA: Speaking up for the First Amendment

The First Amendment protects freedom of speech, press, religion, petition and assembly. These are referred to as the Preferred Freedoms because they are essential to a democratic society.
If any other right in the Constitution is abolished, we would use these freedoms to recover it. If any of these rights were abolished, the only way to get it back would be by exercising that forbidden right. There is no liberty without them. Speech is the most preferred because it forms the basis of all the others. For that reason the Supreme Court has imposed strict rules relating to the regulation of speech activities.
Governments are obligated to allow the exercise of these activities with as few barriers as is reasonably practicable. Stopping the exercise of a First Amendment right is prior restraint, as close to original sin under the Constitution as you can get. In practice, that means that any required permit must be granted as automatically as possible. Putting discretion in the hands of a government official about who gets a permit is forbidden and on its face is unconstitutional.
The prospect of violence is not a reason to deny a permit. The government’s obligation is always to protect the speaker. A permit may be denied only if the government is unable to protect the speaker. Police officials complain that because of lack of manpower they are unable to protect both property and the demonstrators. That is a logistical problem for each jurisdiction but the government’s obligation is clear.
Let me be clear. Rioting, looting, arson, property destruction of any kind are not free speech. People who engage in those activities can be arrested and tried and convicted for those crimes. Free speech is not a defense to throwing a Molotov cocktail or running over a demonstrator or shooting someone.
Governments may impose reasonable time, manner and place restrictions. It may deny a permit to walk down Patterson Street at peak traffic hours, for example. It cannot however deny the demonstrators an audience by scheduling the demonstration at midnight in the middle of nowhere.
That word "reasonable" is the key. The restriction must be connected to a legitimate governmental purpose and be narrowly tailored to achieve that purpose. The problem with this new proposed Georgia law restricting speech activities is not that it requires a permit, but that it imposes a waiting period of three to five days to get one. That can be considered an undue burden on the right of speech.
Nine out of 10 times the problems surrounding free speech activities stem not from the letter of the law but from its enforcement. Lawyers know how to word laws. Bureaucrats do not always know how to enforce them. Discriminatory enforcement or violent overreaction to demonstrators are the major causes of free speech violations today.
Demonstrators, of course, have restrictions placed on them. First and foremost, they must not cause violence. Cause means cause. The mere presence of an unwanted speaker is not sufficient to be a cause of violence. Usually it means action of some kind must be taken.
For example, President Donald Trump’s words on the Mall in Washington were not in and of themselves incitement to violence. However, if he planned to have armed supporters in the audience, knew they would respond violently and ignored the potential of a violent response to his words, he may be guilty of incitement. Intent and foreknowledge are the keys. To ensure a conviction, an action, such as planning violence or bringing a weapon, must be present.
The line between pure speech and action is frequently blurred, no more so than in symbolic speech. Burning a flag or a cross or bending a knee sends a visceral immediate message without the opportunity to reflect or reconsider. A knee-jerk reaction in the audience may be violent. The Court has frequently used the Clear and Present Danger Test and the Reasonable Man Rule in judging government’s responsibilities in these situations.
The Clear and Present Danger Test says a speaker may be punished if the speech presents an obvious and immediate danger to others, like falsely shouting fire in a crowded theater. That danger must be clear, if you have to go looking for it or only suspect it's there, government cannot stop the speech or punish the speaker. Government’s obligation is to protect the speaker.
The Reasonable Man Rule requires the government to assess the situation and act as a reasonable man would. The court’s reasonable man is someone who doesn’t panic in an emergency and follows the rules of his/her profession. The effect of the speech must be judged in the totality of the circumstances. Most often, it is the policeman present at the scene who must make the decision whether or not to arrest the speaker or control the audience. He/she is expected to act as a reasonable person would.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
