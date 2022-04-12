ELZA: Solving problem to help Ukrainian refugees

I know almost nothing about immigration law. The one thing I do know is that entry into the U.S. goes more smoothly and faster if you have a sponsor in the U.S. I looked up how to sponsor a Ukrainian refugee. To my surprise, there is no way to sponsor a Ukrainian refugee to the U.S.
The Washington Post says the most pressing need right now is for the federal government to open up a pathway for citizens, non-relatives, to sponsor refugees. According to the article, there should be something in place by the end of the year.
We faced this same problem with the Afghans who had to flee their country. Private Sponsor Circles for Afghans sprung up but apparently the U.S. has no process in place to deal with humanitarian crises except to tell people to apply for tourist or business visas. The Washington Post article said the administration will have something set up by the end of the year.
Only nonprofits registered with the U.S. Refugee Admission Program: Reception and Placement agency can approve sponsors. There are 200 local affiliates in various communities. According to the International Rescue Commission the nearest one to us is in Tallahassee. Savannah’s Inoperitus (formerly known as the Lutheran Services of Savannah) is one of two in Georgia. Go to rescue.org to locate others.
Compare this to the United Kingdom and Canada’s response. The UK set up a sponsorship agency immediately. They waived visa requirements and guaranteed Ukrainians admitted up to two years and help in travel, relocating and jobs. Great Britain responded as though it were still a member of Europe and it responded quickly.
Canada created the Ukraine Authorization for Emergency Travel agency with no caps on applications. It waived visa requirements and allowed Ukrainians to enter for two years. Special screening and security reviews were set up for Ukrainians applying for entry.
I know that Congress is busy pandering to QAnon conspiracies but can’t we do better than this?
Republicans are afraid of immigrants but they like Ukrainians. Ukrainians are white, Christian and extraordinarily brave. Shouldn’t they be leading the charge to change immigration laws making it easier for these refugees to enter?
Ah, there’s the rub. If you let in one set of people, you have to let in others. Sifting through the applicants by race and religion is unconstitutional and if those are your reasons for accepting applicants, they are illegal. This does not mean that the government hasn’t found any number of ways around those restrictions, the most obvious one is country quotas. There are preferences made for people with certain job skills, language skills and income.
The Trump Administration made entering the country more difficult, imposing barriers that are only now being removed or modified. COVID-19 slowed traffic to the U.S., not just from the southern border but all over the world. Partisan bickering and contending egos have stalemated attempts to revise our immigration laws. Add your own reason. It is now easier to keep people out of the country than to let them in – even in an emergency.
One of the traits that used to distinguish America from other countries was our pragmatism. We were a nation of problem solvers, focused on getting the job done. We dealt with emergencies better than anyone. We should be doing better than this.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
