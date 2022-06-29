ELZA: Shaye Moss a profile in courage

I have been watching the hearings of the Jan. 6 committee. I have been impressed with the courage of ordinary people doing their jobs against sudden, unprovoked attacks from strangers who labeled them traitors and worse.
People gathered outside their homes at night and threatened them. In Wisconsin and Georgia, people actually made it into election officials’ houses, screaming and menacing the occupants.
By now, we are all familiar with the story of Shaye Moss who counted votes in Fulton County. Former President Trump falsely accused her by name of counting more votes for Biden than actually existed. The charge was proven false at least three times on the state level and twice on the federal level.
Yet each time it was proven false, former President Trump doubled down on the accusation and unleashed new attacks of verbal and physical violence against her, her mother and her grandmother. Shaye Moss’ life was turned upside down and she hasn’t recovered her equilibrium to this day. Yet, she testified before the Jan. 6 committee.
Cipolone, a Trump advisor, does not have Shaye Moss’ courage.
Eastman took the Fifth. He does not have Shaye Moss’ courage.
Clark, a Trump advisor, does not have Shaye Moss’ courage.
Bannon, a Trump advisor, does not have Shaye Moss’ courage.
Giuliani took the Fifth. He does not have Shaye Moss’ courage.
Meadows, Trump’s chief of staff, does not have Shaye Moss’ courage.
Polls say rabid Trump supporters make up about one third of the Republican Party. That leaves two thirds of the Republican Party who are not rabid Trump supporters. Two thirds is bigger than one third.
Why haven’t we heard from the two thirds? Where are their voices? Where are their letters to the editor saying the rabid Trump supporters don’t speak for them? Where are their letters to representatives and senators saying that the rabid Trump supporters don’t speak for them? Where are the police when these election officials call for help? Where are the marches to the state Capitol calling for an end to the violence and the threats?
I am told the two thirds do not want to speak up because they are physically afraid. They do not want to be targeted by rabid Trump supporters. I am told the two thirds are just usually apathetic and don’t vote in primaries anyway so their silence is just them being them.
I am told people generally don’t care about politics and believe everything will work out all right anyway. I am told that Republicans get their information from Fox, etc., and don’t know about Shaye Moss’ courage or Trump’s subterfuge.
I am told we are so tribal that Republicans believe that the worst Republican is better than the best Democrat, even if the Republican is a white nationalist Proud Boy willing to bring down our democracy.
That last seems to be borne out by the primaries where over 100 election deniers were elected as Republican candidates to run in the 2022 midterm election.
In Arizona, a county election board of Republican election deniers refused to certify the votes in that county’s primary election for Republicans and Democrats alike in 2022 because they believed Trump’s lies that the voting machines in the 2020 election had been tampered with. They just had a feeling something was wrong and who cares what the votes actually were.
Ten percent of two thirds is what? 6.6%? People like Rusty Bowers, Arizona speaker, or Georgia’s Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger make up a small percentage of Republicans, indeed, a small percentage of Americans. If that percentage gets any smaller, we’re in big trouble.
If we as Americans cannot muster up at least as much courage as Shaye Moss, the Founders’ experiment will have failed.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election in a fair and square election. Donald Trump lied when he said that the election was stolen from him. Six.six percent of Republicans are brave enough to say those truths out loud and in public. Growing up, didn’t you think that number would have been bigger?
Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
