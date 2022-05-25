ELZA: Roe v. Wade, an issue of privacy

In a recent column by George Will in this newspaper, he lamented the leak of the Dodd decision overthrowing Roe v. Wade. He said abortion supporters should engage Justice Alito’s arguments in that decision if we ever want to reach a consensus on the issue. OK, let’s do that.
Griswold v. Connecticut (1965) defined a right of privacy over intimate decisions that included decisions about contraception. The state’s right to regulate the decisions of when to have children and how to make that decision was limited to ensuring that the decisions were informed and safely executed.
The health of the woman was the primary concern and quacks could be prosecuted. In 1973, the Supreme Court, reflecting the consensus of the population at that time, extended that privacy to the decision to have an abortion.
In making those decisions, the Court pointed out that the state could not effectively ban and regulate non-marital sexual relations without banning and regulating marital sexual relations. Banning and regulating marital sexual relations violated the right of privacy. What went on in the bedroom was none of the state’s business, unless it hurt children. (For the centrality of this fundamental right to the history and traditions of America, cite any speech made by any Republican on the sanctity of the home in the last 100 years.)
Justice Alito does not take up the question of when a fetus becomes a child/legal person. He is willing to leave that decision to the states, knowing that the definition will vary drastically. He ignores the draconian methods created by the states to enforce their decisions and the fact that large numbers of women getting abortions are married. He turns a blind eye to changes in medicine which have made abortions preventable by contraception advances. He hides from the consequences of back street abortions to come.
Roe v. Wade faced these problems head on. Relying on the best medical advice of that time, they restricted the state’s involvement in a woman’s pregnancy to the second trimester, keeping the woman’s health the primary concern.
“Personhood” began in the second trimester and by the third trimester, the state’s interest in the pregnancy was paramount and birth could be forced. While widely criticized for relying on medical information, the Roe Court at least had the courage of its convictions. They made the hard decision and took the hits square on.
Republicans who accept the inevitability of abortions nonetheless want Roe overturned because they don’t like how it was decided. Personally, I would have decided it under the Ninth Amendment which reserves rights to the people not specified in the prior eight amendments of the Bill of Rights.
Privacy, while not specifically mentioned in the Constitution, is talked about in a variety of state and federal cases going back to the founding of this country, usually in relation to the sanctity of the home and family. Instead, the Court chose the more conservative option and decided the case based mainly on “Substantive Due Process.”
Substantive Due Process is a principle used by the Court to analyze the meaning of "liberty" in the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments which forbid governments from abridging “life, liberty and property.” It began in 1873 in a right to work case and was expanded over the years to define liberty in the Fourteenth Amendment to include all of the rights in the Bill of Rights. Essentially, the states can give us more rights but they cannot give us fewer rights.
Republicans argue that this gives the Court too much opportunity for judgment, to pick and choose which rights should be included or not. Not deciding is the preferable option. The power can be abused. In this case, I agree.
Governments should not decide how or if a woman gets pregnant. It should not decide what a woman must do if she gets pregnant. This is a power that can be and has been abused. The decision to abort is between a woman and her doctor. Period.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
