ELZA: Perseverance needed fighting World War III

My generation assumed that World War III would begin the way World War II ended, with an atomic bomb explosion. Nobody expected it to start the way WW II started with the invasion of an innocent country by a country headed by a megalomaniac.
This is World War III. President Joe Biden has rallied our allies and the world to oppose the unlawful and unprovoked attack on the Ukraine. This confrontation between the two largest nuclear powers is not likely to end in nuclear annihilation unless somebody makes a mistake. Instead this global conflict is being fought with two weapons – economic sanctions and public opinion.
The economic sanctions include blocking international transactions by some Russian banks, suspending a gas pipeline project, and freezing assets of Vladimir Putin and other oligarchs. The purpose of these sanctions is to force the Russian people to remove Putin from office or to force Putin to negotiate a settlement that would allow some part of Ukraine to remain independent.
Oddly enough, it is public opinion that may be the more effective weapon. The Ukrainian people’s brave defense of their country has rallied support throughout the world. Their resistance has been inspiring. It is expected that resistance will continue as guerrilla warfare after the Russians occupy their country. Their war will go on for years. How long the West’s war will continue is debatable.
The sanctions against the Russians are having economic consequences here at home. Higher gas prices are the most obvious example. Supply chain disruptions, long lines, lack of computer chips even groceries will be increased because we are fighting an economic war. If Americans lose heart in this war, the West loses the war. Public opinion matters.
The danger of the West losing WW III is that Russia may be emboldened to launch further assaults – not against the former Soviet states but against the West itself. WW IV will be a cyber war. This war will not just be random hacking and misinformation attacks. Our power grids will be taken down for months; the world banking system will shut down; broadcasting networks will cease to broadcast. A war of cyber disruption will cause a cyber pandemic of malware.
Even now, the major countries are looking for that super weapon – an electronic pulse that will shut off all electrical power indefinitely to any electrical device or something that will remotely stop computer chips from working anywhere. Everyone’s seeking the kind of weapon that will be banned at the end of the next war as too dangerous to use, like atomic bombs.
A cyber war will bring deaths but will leave buildings standing. It’s considered a cleaner war because of that. Nobody knows the effects of a public panicking because of the lack of light, power, food and security, however.
Public opinion matters. Morale matters. Nobody wins wars without it, any kind of war. Ask the Ukrainians. The Ukrainians will lose their lives, their families and their country to Russian aggression. We will lose money, patience and convenience. This is not the war we expected to fight. This is not how we expected to fight it. It would be a tragedy if the West lost WW III because our people were unwilling to make the sacrifices necessary to win it.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
