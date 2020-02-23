For much of the 19th century, Congress dominated politics. However, the story of the 20th century is the story of the shift of power to chief executives worldwide.
This is due, in part, to the almost constant state of war in the 20th century.
The President’s power is greatest in time of war. The professionalization of the staff in the executive bureaucracy has consolidated power in the hands of the executive and extended his reach. But the main reason for the growth at executive power in the United States has been the role of the media.
The media has established a personal link between the President and the public. Presidents rely on the backing of the public to provide them with a mandate, to connect them with their constituents and to persuade people to do what he wants done.
From Lincoln’s use of the telegraph as an instrument of war through FDR’s fireside chats on the radio to President Trump’s tweets, mastery of new media has enabled executives to gain strength through public support.
So strong has the presidency grown that it is frequently referred to as an “imperial presidency,” an office with few restraints except for the character or personality of the person in the office. The weakening of other institutions, like Congress or political parties, has reinforced this position.
Given the broad extent of power that a president has, how can one tell a merely strong president from one who would take that last step into dictatorship?
There are three ways to absolutely tell when a president has overstepped his bounds:
– He starts giving himself medals he doesn’t deserve. This isn’t only due to vanity and egotism. It stems from a belief that he is not appreciated and that he is owed appreciation by the public and officials. Other countries usually pick up on this attitude and offer their own medals as a means of influencing the executive, but the country’s own military usually spots the weakness first. Presidents that give themselves medals have placed a big toe over the line.
– He starts using the criminal justice system to punish his opponents. Defining opponents as enemies is easy to do. In the past two decades of U.S. history, there has been a trend toward “criminalizing of politics.” This means that each side is convinced that the only way the other side could win would be by cheating. Therefore, the election is not the end of the contest. Investigations, court cases, recounts and media slurs follow. Voter suppression is acceptable and gerrymandering’s only right to prevent the other side from cheating. All the toes cross over the line when political opponents are literally arrested for being political opponents.
– The clearest, surest way to determine when an executive has stepped over the line is when he talks about suspending or delaying or ignoring elections. Worldwide this is the major alarm bell. Some executives have created emergencies to legitimize suspending elections; some declare that elections cannot be honest so they must be delayed until reforms are made; and some just assume there’s no need for elections because he’s going to win anyway so why hold elections. Some of course just refuse to accept the outcome of an election and refuse to leave office, rejecting the legitimacy of the election.
There are those that argue that by the time we reach the last alarm bell it is too late to save the republic. There are those that argue that mere talk isn’t enough of a warning. Actual incarceration of opponents and actual suspension of the election are necessary before action can be taken.
It should be noted, however, that all over the world talk preceded action. Our president has consistently done what he said he was going to do. Not even impeachment has stopped him from pursuing his adversaries.
When he tells his rallies that maybe we should just suspend the 2020 election. Believe him and be alarmed.
Jane Elza,
Valdosta
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.