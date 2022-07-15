ELZA: New legacy for substantive due process

In the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments to the Constitution respectively, there is a phrase, “No person shall be denied life, liberty or property without due process.”
Substantive Due Process is the legal theory used by the Justices to interpret the meaning of the word "liberty" in those Amendments. It began in 1897 with Allgeyer v. LA when the Supreme Court said: "The liberty mentioned ... is deemed to embrace the employment of his faculties ... to work where he will; to earn his livelihood by any lawful calling; ... to enter into all contracts ...” This right was substantive, not merely procedural.
The Supreme Court in Dodd, the decision overturning abortion, rejected the theory of Substantive Due Process in strong terms. Justice Thomas, in his concurring opinion, has suggested that all decisions based on Substantive Due Process be overturned by the Court as incorrectly decided. It may be helpful to put this legal theory into perspective.
From 1897 to 1937, the Supreme Court used Substantive Due Process to affirm the shift in economic power from agricultural to industrial. Combined with the sociological theory of Social Darwinism and the religious theory of the Gospel of Wealth, Substantive Due Process shaped the evolution of capitalism in this period.
Combined with Chicago, Milwaukee & St. Paul Railroad v. Minn. (1890), which recognized corporations as persons, the Supreme Court protected robber barons and corporations from government regulation.
In West Coast Hotel Co. v. Parrish (1937), the Supreme Court made its most famous reversal, upholding the innovations of the New Deal. The case upheld the minimum wage. Beginning in 1937, the Supreme Court sporadically expanded Substantive Due Process to include, minimally, the rights in the Bill of Rights and additional rights like intimate personal decisions as fundamental to an ordered liberty.
In the process, it affirmed the economic and social changes created by the Great Depression and its response, the New Deal. It should be noted in passing that doing away with Substantive Due Process in its entirety removes one of the constitutional pillars of the New Deal.
Contemporary changes in the exercise of capitalism have placed renewed emphasis on the autonomy of the individual in the workplace and the value of intangible property, like intellectual property. The right of privacy is central to filtering these changes into new law. Privacy has become the focal point for shaping our legal response to the combined social changes created by the 1960s and 1970s.
In Griswold v. Conn. (1965), the Supreme Court interpreted the word liberty to include a right of privacy using Substantive Due Process, among other reasons. From this right, we get the rights to contraception, abortion, gay and interracial marriages, among others.
It is not unreasonable to criticize the Court’s decision in Griswold. It is frequently held up in law schools as an example of poor reasoning by the Court. It is not unreasonable to criticize Substantive Due Process. Ironically, the major criticism is that it allows judges too much discretion in defining liberty.
However, it is not necessary to abandon Substantive Due Process to overturn Roe v. Wade. It also is not necessary to keep Substantive Due Process to keep Roe v. Wade. The Court’s choice to lash out at Substantive Due Process in such strong language does indicate its willingness to abandon the theory entirely and perhaps retroactively.
In all other cases in which the Supreme Court overturned major precedents, it has done so to affirm economic and power shifts, reflect the majority of public opinion and to create a new right for Americans.
In Dodd, the Supreme Court is attempting to reverse a power and economic shift, reflects the opinion of only a minority of a minority, and, for the first time in American history, destroys a right in the process. That is where historians will begin. That is where sociologists will finish. That is Dodd’s legacy.
Jane Elza, Ph.D., is a resident of Valdosta.
