ELZA: Jackson makes four women on Supreme Court

On April 7, 2022, the Senate made history by confirming the nomination of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to be a Justice of the U.S. Supreme Court. She is the first Black woman to hold that post and will be sworn in when Justice Breyer officially retires in June. When she takes office, there will be four female Justices on the Supreme Court, enough to make a comparison.
These women are young. Justice Sotomayor is the oldest at 68, followed by Justice Kagan at 62. Justices Barrett and Jackson are among the youngest Justices ever appointed at 50 and 51 respectively. Barring unforeseen difficulties, these women will have an impact on the Court’s direction for years to come.
Their backgrounds are similar. Ironically, Justice Jackson’s family has been in the U.S. the longest. Justice Barrett’s great grandparents were immigrants; Justice Kagan’s grandparents were immigrants; and Justice Sotomayor’s father was an immigrant. We are reminded once more that all nontribal Americans came from somewhere else.
Justice Kagan is Jewish. Justices Sotomayor and Barrett are Catholic. Justice Jackson is Protestant. While the Judiciary Committee in the Senate made a big deal out of their religious affiliation, there is no reason to believe that their religious beliefs will impact their decisions any more than the religious beliefs of their male colleagues.
It isn’t unrealistic to expect that their sense of fairness will be influenced by their religious beliefs but it’s unlikely that a religion’s doctrinal position would sway any sitting Justice. At least, it hasn’t appeared to be the case in the past.
They are all Ivy League graduates at the law school level. Two are from Harvard University; one from Yale; and one from Notre Dame. Barrett is the only one without court of appeals experience and Sotomayor the only one who did not clerk for a Supreme Court Justice. There are two prosecutors, one defense counsel and one big law firm lawyer. These women are the elite of the legal profession.
That doesn’t mean there aren’t differences.
Justice Jackson will probably join the liberal wing of the Court, which will then consist of her, Justice Sotomayor and Justice Kagan. All the women have appellate court experience. Isn’t it great to have enough women in a position of power that people can see that "women" is not a monolithic bloc which speaks with but one voice? The ideological differences among these Justices reflect the ideological differences in America.
The Supreme Court leads from the rear. By that I mean that the Court is the last to join the argument. By the time the Supreme Court gets a case on the issues that divide us, it has already been debated loudly by public and media alike. Congress has acted. The President has acted. Demonstrations have been held. Lines have been drawn.
It is rare that the Supreme Court gets the opportunity to join the rest of us in embracing the present, the right now this minute of joy of America doing something right. Justice Jackson’s confirmation is one such moment.
Which makes the Republicans' behavior that much more insulting. Sen. Rand Paul couldn’t get there on time and had to hold up the vote for 15 minutes? Sen. Lindsey Graham doesn’t keep a spare tie for photo ops when he’s spilt soup on the one he’s wearing? And walking out, refusing to clap when the vote was finished? How petty is that!
Men tend to leave jobs after a certain number of women enter the profession. Maybe Justice Jackson’s appointment is a tipping point. I look forward to seeing five more women on the Court.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
