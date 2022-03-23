ELZA: Jackson has credentials for Supreme Court

If confirmed, Judge Ketanji Jackson will become the first Black woman on the Supreme Court.
A graduate of Harvard with a well qualified rating from the American Bar Association, she is a widely respected judge now serving on the United States Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia. She is also the former clerk of the Justice she would be replacing, Justice Breyer. Her credentials are outstanding. So outstanding that the Republicans don’t even try any more to criticize them lest we be reminded of the two Republican Justices now on the Court whose credentials don’t measure up.
Opposition research by Republicans have scoured her past and come up empty. She has not been accused of rape. Her husband was not investigated for shady business practices. Her second cousin’s wife’s sister was never convicted of drunk driving, let alone herself. There was an uncle who went to prison for a cocaine conviction but he’s balanced out by the uncle who was Miami’s chief of police. In short, the lady is squeaky clean.
So squeaky clean is she that the Republicans are reduced to trying to make her virtues into vices. Judge Jackson is the first public defender to be appointed to the Supreme Court. The usual career path to the Court has been through the prosecutor’s office. Two of the current Justices were once prosecutors.
Remember the Miranda Warnings: You have the right to remain silent and you have the right to an attorney. That attorney, that’s her. The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution gives us the right to that attorney. For dedicating her life to the enforcement of that right, Sen. Mitch McConnell is saying that she is soft on crime.
I have no doubt that the Republicans will come up with some case whose sentence was not mean enough for them and will pound her in the hearings over it. They will of course have to ignore the 600 other cases she’s decided.
What strikes me is that they are ignoring the cases she presided over involving former President Trump while she was a district court judge. This includes the case ruling Don McGahn, the former President’s attorney, had to comply with the subpoena. It included the oft-quoted line, “A president is not a king.” The Republican silence on these cases is telling.
At the beginning, they tried to tar the nomination by saying it was political. President Biden had promised in his campaign to appoint a Black woman and he did. This died out when videos of President Reagan’s promise to appoint the first woman to the Court began showing up. His appointment of Justice Sandra Day O’Connor was equally groundbreaking. If approved, Justice Ketanji Jackson will join the other 115 Justices who were appointed by a president with a political motive.
It should be noted that there is no evidence that any of the 115 Justices ever were swayed in any of their decisions by the motives of their appointing president. Presidents just hate that.
Scholars are generally agreed that the only Justice ever appointed to the Supreme Court solely on the basis of his qualifications was Justice Benjamin Cardozo. He was recognized as the leading legal mind of his time by the public, the media and the legal profession.
When a vacancy occurred on the Court, it was just assumed by all that he would be the nominee. President Hoover didn’t want him. He thought that placing a second Jew on the Court would be too difficult. Eventually, he was persuaded and Cardozo glided through the approval process.
Judge Jackson will join three other women on the Court. Like Justices Barrett and Sotomayor, she has been a working mother all her life. She has two daughters. Justice Elena Kagan is the only person on the current Supreme Court who has never been married.
Republicans will fill the approval hearings with noise about socialism, softness on crime and the unjustness of Democrats getting to appoint a Justice. Judge Jackson will smile and nod and reassure them that she knows the law and will follow it. In the end, 50 Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris will vote for her. Judge Jackson will be come the 116th Justice on the Supreme Court. Good luck, Justice Jackson.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
