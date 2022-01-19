ELZA: It’s hard to make a grand gesture

Boy, is it hard to make a grand gesture. Some of you may remember that I wanted to put an eagle decal on my front window at home as a statement that I supported the Union.
I am not in favor of secession or of splitting up the country into some other configuration. Nothing fancy. Just a quiet, firm, public display of my position. My way of saying that the loud, braying jerks getting all the publicity don’t speak for me. Then I went in search of the decal.
Good grief! There are none. Several local businesses don't have them. Walmart’s auto decal section not only was out of them, they’ve discontinued the item. The craft section had stickers of animals but no eagles. I thought I saw an eagle in one of the packets for animals but it turned out to be a bat on closer inspection. Target doesn’t carry decals at all and their stickers are all Disney. No eagles.
I thought I saw an eagle sticker but it was an attacking owl. (I’m waiting for new lens from the optometrist.) The sticker was really small.
I could probably conjure up a conspiracy theory to explain this dearth of eagle decals. Q heard about my decisive stand in defense of the Union and urged his followers to swoop them all up so I couldn’t get one. Of course that didn’t happen. Obviously, the culprit here is the internet. This is one of those items that can only be purchased online now. So I went to the web.
OMG! I was inundated with eagle decals of all sizes and shapes — mostly angry. Eagles with talons extended racing for their prey. You could almost hear the shrieking. Even the eagle heads were, well, cranky, disgruntled looking. This wasn’t what I wanted.
I was also surprised by the number of folks who use these angry eagles as logos. The NRA’s emblem is an eagle. Its eagle isn’t bad as these things go. It doesn’t look like it wants to scratch your eyes out but still there are connotations there that I don’t want associated with my principled defense of the Union. I’ll take up arms if I have to, but right now all I want to say is that we are the United States of America and we intend to stay that way. I want to say it in public. No big deal. Just so you know.
Speaking of connotations, I don’t want to be associated with, I was taken aback by the large number of Nazi eagles on the web. They’re all over the place – large, angry, in your face pronouncements of Nazi loyalty. Whatever happens with my singular pursuit to express support for the Union, we really ought not to let the Nazis seize control of our national symbol.
It was those Nazi eagles that spurred me to keep looking for an American eagle I could use to speak my piece.
I found a sticker on something called Redbubble. It isn’t exactly what I was looking for but it will do. It’s a sticker of an eagle flying. Just flying. Enjoying being an eagle. Doing what eagles normally do. I like that. It should arrive by Jan. 18. That’s later than I planned to make my grand gesture but you do what you can with what you’ve got.
If this should become a real Thing with other people also sticking decals on their windows, phones, backpacks, etc., someone should design a decal that would distinguish our statement in support of the Union eagles from other eagles, especially the Nazi ones. Maybe an eagle in a circle. But that’s not going to happen.
Come Jan. 18, I will put an eagle sticker on my front window to say that I stand with the Union because, it seems to me, that the time has come for people to say something. That’s me. Saying something.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
