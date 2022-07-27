ELZA: How to replace 40,000 missing men

A story that is likely to be overlooked in all the uproar over the Jan. 6 hearings is the news release from the Army that it will be 40,000 people short in the coming years.
This lack of personnel is blamed on a variety of factors.
The economy is one. Wages have gone up; people have broader choices of where to work; and incentives offered by employers are hard to meet. Enlistments have always gone up in hard times and no matter what anybody says about today’s economy, people are seeing and acting on the belief that there is more opportunity out there.
COVID-19 is a major factor. The refusal of a large number of soldiers to get vaccinated means they cannot be deployed to areas like Ukraine or North Korea where the disease is not under control. The number of refusers varies, but whatever that number is, their refusal renders them useless in any kind of global crisis.
The requirement that refusers be ousted from the military is fast approaching. The loss of people who refuse to follow a direct order in the military will not adversely affect the efficiency of the military but the drop in numbers will still be felt.
Of course, one of the major causes of low enlistment is inherent in the job itself. Dress it up any way you want, the job could get you killed. Join the military and you run the risk of being blown up shot, or maimed. Those who join the military, even in peacetime, accept that risk and show a degree of bravery that the general population lacks. For that, they should be admired. They will always be a small percentage of the population.
Part of the drop in enrollment is demographic. Fewer white males are signing up and fewer are committing themselves to a military career. This trend has been going on for over 40 years now and is often blamed on the inclusion of women in the military.
I am a feminist. I’d like to believe that the advancement of women in the military was due to my impassioned speeches. However, I’m also a realist. Our arguments were logical, based on historical evidence, and cogently presented. They had no effect. Lack of manpower, literally, is what got women accepted into the military. We can get into a chicken and egg argument but the numbers will bear me out.
Where will the missing 40,000 come from? Where they’ve always come from. Women and minorities. All this hue and cry over women in submarines? There’s likely to be submarines "manned" by all women in my lifetime and I’m 78.
Women fighter pilots? We’re already there. All women ground forces? I look forward to seeing troops of women and minorities staring down the barrels of tanks at Proud Boys and Oath Keepers as they flee from military encounters.
We did this country a disservice by doing away with the draft. I know its faults, like unequal application, but it served an important function beyond staffing the military. It was a major uniting force in this country and its demise left a huge hole that we haven’t been able to fill.
The solution to the military’s problem and ours is mandatory service for women and men of all classes and races. No exceptions. No excuses. From 18 to 29, a person would have the choice of going into the military or Vista for two years. It’s unlikely the present Congress will do anything at all. I’ll just have to wait for an all-female Congress to get anything done. The wait won’t be as long as it has been.
Jane Elza, Ph.D., is a resident of Valdosta.
