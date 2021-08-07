ELZA: How do you know Biden won?

Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. How do I know that? He’s in the White House. I see him going about presidential business on TV. He is doing presidential things like giving the State of the Union address. He’s trying to get legislation passed.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. How do I know that? He got more votes than Donald Trump. He got 54% of the popular vote. He got 306 electoral college votes.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election. How do I know that? Each state, even those controlled by a Republican majority, certified his election and sent the electoral college votes to the Senate. The Senate counted the electoral college votes and certified Biden as the winner.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. How do I know that? The official audits and recounts revealed no significant fraud or tampering with votes. This was the cleanest election in history.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. How do I know that? The official audits and recounts were done by Republican officials who did not want Biden to win. No significant fraud was found. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. How do I know that? The ninja auditors in Arizona have asked for a delay so they can go door to door asking people if they really voted the way they did. That is admitting that they didn’t find anything. No suspicious watermarks; no bamboo fibers; no machine tampering. If they had found anything, they would be yelling from the rooftops.
They won’t admit they haven’t found anything. In fact, they have made a movie in which they claim they found evidence of all the conspiracy theories currently floating around out there. However, they will have to issue a report eventually and that report will be examined by journalists and analysts. As a government document that report, unlike the movie, will be subject to libel laws and the companies that make the voting machines have started to defend their products in court.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. How do I know that? The Governor of Texas offered a one million dollar award to anyone in any state that can prove fraud in that election. Only the Governor of Pennsylvania has taken him up on it, saying he found a Trump voter who tried to vote twice. Texas has however sentenced two people to long prison sentences for voting illegally in 2020.
They don’t qualify for the million dollars because they didn’t know they were voting illegally.
Their votes were not a deliberate attempt to change the outcome of the election beyond, you know, voting for Biden. They are spending at least two years in prison anyway. Imagine what Texas would have done if it had found a concerted effort to change Trump votes to Biden votes. They didn’t. Maybe the ninja auditors will find something when they get to Texas. Then they can claim the reward.
.www.FactCheck.org; APFactCheck apnews.com; www.forbes.com no evidence of election fraud; www.cbsnews.com 6 conspiracy theories debunked; www.hoover.org no evidence of voter fraud tells me so. Note I included conservative web sites as well as neutral ones. Forbes is mainstream conservative and Hoover is further right. FactCheck and APFactCheck are mainstream. CBS News could arguably be liberal. All are recognized internationally as reliable sources of information.
I was going to go fraudulent claim by fraudulent claim but there are too many of them and some are technical or statistical. I will simply give you the results of these studies: there was no significant fraud in the 2020 presidential election. None. Zero. Zilch. Nada.
Look up Brennan Justice Center for a list of studies debunking the conspiracy claims, even the router one. That’s the one where Italy, Russia, Ukraine, Iran, China or Venezuela manipulated the vote from a satellite in space.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. How do I know that? Biden won because the election officials followed the rules. They followed the law. Law makers are now rushing to change the rules so Biden cannot win in 2024. They call this providing election security. Election officials will follow those new rules too.
Joe Biden won the 2020 presidential election fair and square. I hope I can say the same in 2024.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
