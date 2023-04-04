The Founding Fathers had George Washington in mind when they wrote Article II of the Constitution. They envisioned the impeachment process as an adequate check on a president abusing his powers. Removal from office and banning from any other office of public trust again were considered appropriate punishments.
Once out of office, the president became a citizen, subject to the laws as any other citizens. In the words of James Wilson, “He is amenable to them (the people) in his private character as a citizen, and in his public character by impeachment.”
Although the indictment had not been unsealed at the time of writing, former President Donald J. Trump’s indictment by a New York grand jury raises any number of questions, both legal and practical. The legal issues are likely to get drowned by the emotions and political motivations of key players in this historical drama. The prospect of a presidential candidate as defendant in one or more criminal trials being elected to office while the trials are ongoing is daunting.
There is nothing to prevent Trump from running for the office while indicted, on trial or convicted. There is nothing to prevent him from winning the office while indicted, on trial, or convicted, except the people’s votes. Here’s where it gets tricky.
This is a state case. If elected President Trump could stop the Department of Justice from proceeding on the January 6 case, but he cannot order a halt to the New York or Georgia case. He can claim presidential immunity once in office and simply refuse to co-operate anymore. He can claim that all legal processes against must cease while he is in office.
The case would definitely go to the Supreme Court. Oddly enough, there is a precedent where these exact issues were raised.
In Clinton v. Jones, 520 U.S. 681 (1997), Paula Jones charged that President Clinton sexually harassed her while he was Governor of Arkansas. Clinton invoked immunity and lost. In that case, the Supreme Court said, “The Sixth Amendment right to a speedy trial requires a civil law suit against a current president to proceed if unrelated to behavior occurred during time in office since executive immunity does not apply.”
The Court ruled, “that the President, like other officials, is subject to the same laws that apply to all citizens, that no case had been found in which an official was granted immunity from suit for his unofficial acts and the rationale for official immunity is inappropriate where only personal, private conduct by the President is the issue.”
While this was a civil case, it sets the precedent for criminal cases. A president may be indicted, tried and convicted for nonofficial conduct which breaks the law. He can be made to answer to a court in a court while sitting as president. It doesn’t matter whether that court is federal or state according to Clinton v. Jones.
Legally, according to law and precedent, a president could be convicted in a court while still president and ordered to serve his sentence while still president in whatever jail was apropos. In reality, that’s not going to happen.
What usually happens is that accommodations are made. Clinton, who was in Trump’s shoes in 1997, pleaded guilty to lying and forfeited his law license to avoid a trial. Nixon and Agnew of course resigned. Edwards, a presidential candidate, was acquitted.
We’ve never been in this position where a presidential candidate is seeking office for the explicit purpose of stopping courts from trying him. If he succeeds, it won’t really matter what law and precedent say. Boy, have we come a long way from George Washington.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
