ELZA: Hiding the truth of history

Is there something in the water? Is there an air borne virus going around that’s making people more stupid and vindictive? Rep. Will Wade has introduced a bill to keep elementary schools from teaching about race if some people think the information makes them feel guilty or uncomfortable.
What he means is that schools should not teach anything that makes white people feel responsible for slavery, segregation, lynching, voter intimidation or outright discrimination. So who else was doing it? Aliens?
We could of course wipe out that part of our history. Sanitize the past. Erase the three-fifths compromise from the Constitution. Ignore the debates in the Continental Congress on slavery. Turn our backs on the complexities of a nation struggling to do what no nation had ever done, establish a government based on justice, equality and the rule of law in fact as well as aspiration. We could deny there was a struggle or even that there was anything to struggle against but that would be so insulting to what we did achieve that it would make the Statue of Liberty blush in embarrassment.
What is the matter with people?
States all over the country are passing laws daring teachers to teach the truth. Suddenly everybody wants to bury their heads in the sand and refuse to acknowledge that in order for us to have overcome adversities, there had to be adversities to overcome.
The truth may make us all uncomfortable but it also makes us free – free from the mistakes of the past, free from the obligation to perpetuate the mistakes of the past, free to build something better, maybe not perfect, but better.
Students deserve more than to be taught propaganda designed to flatter white rulers who are so insecure that they can only see the side that lost, not the side that won. If Southern whites enslaved their fellow Americans, it is also true Northern whites freed them. Abraham Lincoln freed the slaves. Slavery was a bad thing and did not deserve to be perpetuated. Its defeat helped make us the nation we are today. If you want to be proud of the white race, celebrate the winners.
Why this sudden denial of truth? The Big Lie started it but it's spread to nearly every aspect of our lives now. One talking head on TV was saying that Fox Network and the other right-wing media outlets did not report that Trump tore up documents. Not just spun the news. Did not report it. Deliberately left out not just this news story but any news story that wasn’t favorable to Trump. Why? Because people changed the channel if they heard anything negative about Trump.
I don’t know what upsets me most: that media outlets simply do not tell their listeners the truth so that huge portions of our population don’t know what’s going on, or that when they are told the truth, people turn away from it and seek out the lies. I have to believe that there are enough media outlets who still report the truth that eventually truth deniers will have to bump into them and the truth will seep through. So I guess it’s the later scenario that scares me the most. When meeting the truth, people turn a blind eye to it.
Bills like Rep. Wade’s not only allow people to turn a blind eye to the truth, it forces people to turn a blind eye to the truth. Closing our minds is not the answer to uncomfortable realities. We have got to start facing facts or we will be mired in fighting the Civil War over and over again.
I cannot say these facts often enough: Joe Biden won the 2020 election fair and square; vaccines work; germs spread through the air and masks help prevent the spread – all that other stuff is tap dancing. Ladies and gentlemen, grab a fact and hang on to it. Reality is disappearing before our eyes.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.