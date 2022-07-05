ELZA: Facing an election denier? Vote Abe Lincoln

We are nearing the end of the primary season for the 2024 election and all the pundits are trying to analyze the vote to see what the American public really wants. It has been a mixed bag of results.
In some places, people have voted overwhelmingly for those who stood up bravely against former President Donald Trump’s pressure to overthrow the United States government and in others, like Pennsylvania, they have supported election deniers, those who embraced the Big Lie that the 2020 election was stolen. Clearly Americans are divided.
Over 100 election deniers have been nominated on the Republican ticket so far. The offices range from governor to secretary of state to local election boards. People who do not believe in the legitimacy of our electoral system have been nominated to run our electoral system.
In predominately red states, those nominations are really elections either because no one will run against them or there aren’t enough Democrats to be elected.
There are any number of reasons to vote against election deniers. First and foremost is that they are deluded. Joe Biden got the most votes in the last election and won it. Look in the White House. Worse, they have chosen to be deluded.
This is 2022. Biden has been president for two years. We’ve gone through the Jan. 6 Committee’s hearings already. If you believe Trump was actually elected, you have to either believe Rudy Giuliani’s fever dreams or deliberately choose to close your eyes to reality. Anyone – Democrat or Republican – that easily deluded shouldn’t be elected to any office.
There are election deniers who try to skirt the issue and simply say they support Trump without saying what it is they support Trump on. They are just 100% backers of Trump. Say you have a Department of Education candidate who is an otherwise experienced, sane person, but who says he’ll back whatever Trump wants. He backs Trump 100%. Just what is he saying?
He is saying that he will substitute Trump’s will for his own judgment and experience. If an issue arises in his state and Trump applies pressure on him to do something, he’ll do what Trump wants.
Say Georgia’s Secretary of Agriculture had to decide to give an advantage to one farm conglomerate or another and Trump tells the secretary to give the nod to oh, say Perdue, his old pal. Or the aforesaid secretary of education will only order history books for public schools that say Trump won the 2020 election at Trump’s insistence. Our election denier will do what Trump wants.
Most people may not think this matters or even know about it when it happens. Many consider the dispersal of governmental goodies to be a perk of being elected. Who cares if Trump, elected or not, dictates what real elected officials do? Except it kind of negates the reason why we have elections in the first place. There’s the rub.
Trump doesn’t have to overtly tell election deniers what to do. They know what he wants done. Ask those election board Republicans who refused to certify the primary elections for both Democrats and Republicans in Arizona in 2022 because they believed the Big Lie. No proof. Just until you vote for who we want you to vote for, we won’t certify the election. Or until Trump tells us who you should vote for.
I have a solution, a way out of this quagmire. Write in Abraham Lincoln’s name when your only choice in 2022 and 2024 is an election denier.
You want a principled populist who will do the right thing when the chips are down? You can’t go wrong with Abe Lincoln. Honest, intelligent, a proven leader.
If you are a Republican who can’t stomach voting for a Democrat but the Republican is an election denier, vote for Abe Lincoln. Democrats in red states faced with an election denier and no one else to vote for, write in Abe Lincoln’s name.
So he’s dead. So what? The election denier is worse. The damage he can do in the future is incalculable. Send a message. We do not want election deniers or election deniers in sheep’s clothing to be elected to our government in any office in any state. A clear unambiguous message: we want somebody better than that.
Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.