ELZA: Drawing the line on racism

I am 77 years old. I have spent most of my life as either a teacher or student. I remember when women philosophers were first introduced into my philosophy class in graduate school. I remember when Black perspectives were included for the first time in my Civil War history class. I was there before Black History Month or Women’s Studies existed.
Most of my life has been spent watching the expansion of our understanding of what it means to be an American.
I taught American government for 30 years. During that time, angry students have asked why we were studying these old dead, white men. Why should slave owners be listened to? My response was simple: those old, dead white men did what no other men had ever done. They laid down the principles and process by which we not only could but definitely should create a more just and equal society.
They were flawed men whose creation was far greater than the sum of their parts. The principles they espoused enabled us to move past slavery, to move past segregation, to grow as a nation. We will never stop trying to live up to those principles. At least, I thought we wouldn’t.
It seems that several states are passing laws making it illegal to teach how violence has influenced American history. That makes teaching the American Revolution difficult or Shays’ Rebellion or the Whiskey Rebellion or the Alamo. It’s forbidden to teach that our society is or ever was racist. So much for the Civil War not to mention the westward expansion. Actually, violence of whites against whites is OK to teach, just not violence by white people against nonwhites.
Where do we draw the line? Do we say Jackie Robinson didn’t do anything remarkable because there was no discrimination to overcome? Can we teach about the Tuskegee airmen who fought for us in World War II? What about Rosa Parks? How do we teach nonviolence as a philosophy and tactic without mentioning what it was a tactic against.
We aren’t supposed to mention class conflict or distinctions. Do we throw the disciplines of economics and sociology out the window? Does not saying women make 82 cents for every dollar a man earns make that fact untrue? This is insane.
When did ignorance become a virtue? Legally mandating ignorance is so blatantly self-destructive that I have trouble grasping it. Have we become a nation of Deloris Umbridges? (Harry Potter reference "Order of the Phoenix." Read the book.)
And how are these laws going to be enforced? I suppose we could encourage grade school children to censor their teachers, letting parents prevent their children from ever hearing anything the parents didn’t approve of. Or we could use monitors in the classroom, supervised by a resident censor hired by the school.
Are we going to fire teachers for discussing violence following a mass shooting in the classroom?
I’m 77. I’ve seen backlashes before. Anybody else remember the White Citizens’ Councils, group of white elites who encouraged resistance to integration? I remember the first school bombing to stop Black children from going to school. I’ve seen the South become Republican, George Wallace run for president and neo-Nazis become accepted interest groups in politics. What I haven’t seen before is this drive to close the American mind to reality.
Americans come in many colors, races, sexual identities. Their history is America’s history. How do I know this? I refer you to the words of one of those old dead white guys.
“We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; that among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.”
Our struggle to make these words live in the life of every American is American history. Denying one American’s struggle cheapens our success and insults those who fought to make this principle real.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
