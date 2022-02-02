ELZA: Digging into the Protestant Ethic

Early Calvinists believed that work was valuable in and of itself. Any work was blessed by God and the individual was obligated to do it well. Calvinists thought we had a duty to make best use of God-given resources but not to squander our earnings on frivolous luxuries.
Tithing was acceptable but not much else. People who work hard and don’t spend their money tend to accumulate money. Hiding it under the mattress gets uncomfortable after a while. What many of the early Calvinists did was to invest their money back into their businesses or, as in the case of the Puritans, risky, speculative ventures like immigration to America.
Max Weber, a German sociologist, called these economic aspects of early Protestantism “the Protestant Ethic” and suggested that they contributed to the spread of capitalism in the United States and Europe.
Calvinists believed that people were saved by the grace of God but they also believed in predestination. God chose the damned and the saved, even before those people were born and nothing we could do on Earth would change our status.
This made many Calvinists uncomfortable.
They were always looking for signs to tell them who was saved and who was damned. Being human, they soon noticed that some folks prospered and some folks, no matter how hard they worked, didn’t. It didn’t take long before they thought, “God is trying to tell me something. He’s giving me a hint about who is saved and who is damned.” Those who prospered were the chosen of God and those who didn’t weren’t.
The Puritan version of this Ethic was secularized, with the stern Calvinist predestination belief modified. In the United States, the non-sectarian version of the Protestant Ethic is known simply as the Work Ethic. Work is valuable in and of itself and allows the individual to express his/her full potential. Hard work is the way to change one’s status in this world and success is blessed by God. In fact, material success is acknowledged to be one way God shows his favor.
This materialism is so much a part of our American heritage that it is considered to be a characteristic of Americans, distinguishing us from other nationalities. It is an attitude that infuses our politics, policies and social decisions. It governs our expectations about our future, imposes limits on our spending and filters our understanding of the world.
Features of this materialistic Protestant Ethic can be found in both Social Darwinism and the Social Gospel of the 1920s and '30s. Social Darwinism envisioned cutthroat competition among individuals and classes with the fittest winning inevitably. The Social Gospel declared a need for a Christian government to ensure that God’s chosen would win and the poor would be humanely treated. Oddly enough, white males were the winner in both scenarios. Irony is the glue that holds the universe together.
Amy Chua in "Political Tribes" says that belief in what she calls the Prosperity Gospel is a more accurate indicator of Trump support than party affiliation. Certainly evangelicals form a core portion of Trump's base. While not every one of them goes so far as to say that Jesus himself was rich, as televangelist Creflo Dollar did, most accept that material wealth is a sign of God’s favor. Success is deserved and the proof is the success itself.
Other commentators have pointed to a disturbing feature of the current part version of the Protestant Ethic. If success is sanctioned by God, failure is God’s earthly punishment. White evangelicals believe that they were chosen to rule. Their past success is proof of that and their current decline an indication that something is interfering with God’s plan. Anything that stops them from ruling is obstructing God’s plan for America. Those who obstruct God’s plan need to be punished here on Earth.
This vindictiveness has always been a strain in the Protestant Ethic, from simple smugness to outright punishment, but the present iteration seems to have pushed it to the fore. People seem to be gleefully waiting for the opportunity to stomp on disbelievers and God’s unchosen. It may be where that virulent anti-immigrant sentiment has come from.
I know we live in a bubble and hear only what we want to hear today, but doesn’t anyone teach the Sermon on the Mount anymore? Seems like we could use a refresher course.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
