ELZA: Being looked upon as labels

When did life become so cheap in the United States? Mass shootings happen almost daily. Six hundred thousand people have died of COVID-19. There’s a new pandemic among unvaccinated people and we are still debating mask mandates. 99% of those dying of COVID-l9 are unvaccinated.
True, people who have opposed the vaccine like Gov. Ron DeSantis and Fox commentator Sean Hannity are now urging people to get vaccinated, but for the most part, we as a nation look at the numbers and just shrug. When did we become so callous?
Have the numbers just overwhelmed us? Is it a case of one person dying is a tragedy and 100 people dying is a statistic? Is it the fact that the numbers just keep going up daily? Are we numbed to the loss of life?
Is it because the unvaccinated have chosen not to protect themselves? We write off their deaths as suicides. They have every right to kill themselves for whatever reason so we don’t have to be concerned that they lost their lives. But surely the growing number of children who are dying didn’t choose this.
We casually ignore the fact that going unvaccinated affects others than ourselves. This disregard for how our actions affect others has become a pandemic in and of itself. I am a liberal Democrat and my vote is being suppressed by Republicans. I am also a little old lady who has difficulty walking. In their rush to stop liberal Democrats from voting, Republicans cut back mail-in voting, reduced drop boxes, and required more in-person voting.
In doing so, they made it harder for Republican little old ladies to vote. My point is not that Republicans suppress votes. It’s that we think only in terms of labels and don’t look at the people behind those labels. Thinking in terms of labels has made it harder for handicapped and elderly people to vote in Georgia. Thinking in terms of labels has made the COVID-19 virus more deadly than it needed to be.
Maybe we can blame this indifference on the media. Violent movies in which the government is always the villain may have helped convince us that people die violently all the time and not trusting authority is the best option for survival. Our society, however, is based on the assumption that people can tell the difference between fact and fiction.
Which brings us to social media. President Biden has accused Facebook of killing people because it has not done enough to stop the spread of disinformation about vaccines. Facebook defends itself by pointing out that it has encouraged people to get vaccinated.
Meanwhile, those anti-vaccine groups have learned to disguise themselves on Facebook by calling their groups “dance clubs” or “swim clubs” and are bragging about how they have evaded Facebook’s protocols. Social media platforms may exacerbate the problem but the problem is Americans deliberately refusing to hear or see anything that runs contrary to their fixed beliefs.
Historians, sociologists, political analysts point to the fears generated by the shrinking middle class as the major cause of this close-mindedness. The antiauthority, individualistic, competitive strands of our heritage are warped by fear into defiant Me, Me, Me positions from which we can watch the deaths of our fellow Americans impassively.
There’s always a scapegoat waiting in the wings to blame – China, Russia, baby-eating Democrats, Socialists, Right Wing nuts, liberals. And still we die.
If a shrinking middle class is the problem, then the solution is obvious – expand the middle class. We should all be supporting Biden’s infrastructure bill, not because it fixes our woeful infrastructure problems, but because it’s the only bill out there that is trying to widen the middle class. Nobody else is trying to do anything.
Doing nothing makes us more callous. Being more callous makes it easier to accept the deaths of others. Easily accepting the deaths of others leads us to harden our positions. Hardening our positions leads to civil war. We need to be better than this.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
