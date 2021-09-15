ELZA: An open letter to the unvaccinated

Recently my best friend from high school’s husband died of COVID. We all went to the same high school and hung out together. He kept fit, got his vaccines and took the normal amount of care. He went to our high school reunion where he was exposed to unvaccinated people and he let his guard down. He contracted COVID-19 and was dead in two days.
Enough. Just enough. The reason this pandemic is not under control is that unvaccinated people are not getting vaccinated. If we had all stepped up and got the shots when they first became available, the pandemic would be over.
Nobody would be dying of this disease if we were all vaccinated. People are dying of COVID because there are a knot of people who are refusing to get the vaccine. That’s the only reason people are dying of this disease.
To those people who are refusing to get vaccinated to make a political point, you’ve made it. We get it. You don’t want to be told what to do. You don’t want the government to think it can tell you what to do. Got it. Now go get the vaccine so that people will stop dying.
To those people who think they are doing Donald Trump a favor by not getting the vaccine, I remind them that Trump and his family are vaccinated. If he ever comes to power again, he will want the pandemic to be over. He won’t want to have to deal with it or to argue with unvaccinated people. So really do him a favor and get vaccinated so people will stop dying.
To those people who take the position that being unvaccinated is showing loyalty to Trump, keep in mind that the biggest outbreaks of this disease is in counties with the largest number of Trump supporters. Ninety-five percent of the people who are dying are unvaccinated and are likely Trump supporters.
Trump will not be able to get reelected if there are not enough Trump supporters left to elect him no matter how contorted Republicans make our election laws. So, come on, go get vaccinated so you can vote for Trump and so people will stop dying.
I understand those whose doctors have told them not to get the shot. If you and your doctor agree that it’s more dangerous to get it than not, I understand that. I’ve got enough pre-existing conditions that I understand consulting with a physician before taking any medicine. That’s not an excuse not to wear a mask. I insist you wear a mask so that people will stop dying.
I understand religious objections to receiving medicine. I have friends whose religious convictions have left them in pain and physically handicapped. They stuck to their beliefs and literally suffered the consequences. There are no religious beliefs against wearing masks so wear a mask so people will stop dying.
I even understand those who think they are so healthy and young that they’ll never get sick. I was young and immortal once too. We all were. I get that you don’t think my life is worth your effort. I get that you don’t think the common good extends beyond your nose. Explaining germs to you doesn’t do any good; pointing out the rising number of young and younger people who are dying falls on deaf ears. Frankly, I don’t know what argument would appeal to you.
Let me try this one. Every generation wants to make a contribution to its country’s history, something that will go down in the history books. Now’s your chance. By getting vaccinated, you can change the course of this country’s history for generations to come. You can literally save the lives of thousands even millions of Americans. One simple shot by your cohort will have scholars studying your decision for decades to come. Get vaccinated so people will stop dying.
Vaccines work. No one has died from taking the vaccine. COVID is being spread by unvaccinated people and unvaccinated people alone. I am appalled that being able to stop people from dying is not a sufficient argument for getting vaccinated.
Dr. Jane Elza, Ph.D., retired, is a resident of Valdosta.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.