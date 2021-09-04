ELBAZ: Welcoming the 5782 Jewish High Holidays

This Jewish High Holidays season emphasizes the relationship between God and humanity, our dependence upon God as our creator and sustainer, and God’s dependence upon us as the ones who make His presence known and felt in His world.
In the liturgy on Rosh Ha’Shanah, “all the inhabitants of the world pass before God like a flock of sheep,” and it is decreed in the heavenly court, “who shall live, and who shall die … who shall be improvised, and who shall be enriched …” and it is also the day, we proclaim God King of the universe.
The Kabbalists (Jewish mysticism) teach that continued existence of the universe is dependent on a renewal of the divine desire for a world when it makes a renewed commitment. The concept of Teshuvah – Repentance comes about through prayer and is manifested in deeds of charity.
It is more than a celebration of another year’s passing. It is a celebration of the very creation of the world. Recognizing that humankind’s relationship to the Creator is a fundamental belief in an active God, who is involved in our lives as a caring father.
The Jewish New Year Services begin Monday, Sept. 6 at 7:30 p.m. and continues on Tuesday and Wednesday, Sept. 7, 8 at 9:30 a.m. with Shofar ceremony with Jeffrey Wilson serving as the Shofar blower.
The Torah Scroll/Holy Scripture is open for public reading from Genesis 21 and 22, recalling the promise made to Abraham and Sarah of the birth of Isaac.
The concluding day of Yom Kippur – Day of Atonement is observed on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at 7 p.m. and continues throughout the next day, Thursday, Sept. 16 at from 9 a.m. centered around the self-examination and repentance of the entire community.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and Susan Rupright will officiate throughout the season and Bill Rupright serves as coordinator assisted by other members of the board
Special greetings from the community at-large will be brought by State Rep. John LaHood, District 75, and Terri Jenkins, Red Cross executive director and Rotary of Valdosta president
Reception will be held at William "Bill" and Margot Pearlman and Family Social Hall being sponsored by members of the congregation at the conclusion of the evening service.
Due to COVID-19, persons will be admitted to services with vaccination/CDC card or with testing results of proof that a person is not infected.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz and the board of directors wish the entire community a most joyous New Year.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz is with Temple Israel, Valdosta. For additional information about membership, tickets and the High Holy Days schedule, visit www.valdostatempleisrael.org or call Temple Israel, (229) 244-1813.
