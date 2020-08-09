ELBAZ: Remembering destruction of Holy Temple

The Jewish community has just concluded a three-week semi-mourning period, in remembrance of the destruction of the First Holy Temple in Jerusalem 586 BCE., the Temple in 70 CE and later other historical events attributed to this period in Jewish history, including the expulsion of the Jews from Spain in 1492.
In the Temple’s Holy of Holy’s, atop the Ark of the Covenant, were the winged cherubim, two angelic figures of gold. Inside the Ark were placed the original Ten Commandments. Though the Temple is destroyed, one wall has remained intact throughout the centuries, the Western Wall.
Mourning in the Jewish traditions and practices is expressed by avoiding scheduling weddings and other celebrations, and reflecting inward to finding ways to improve our resolve to do better personally, for our families, our community and the world.
There are four fast days observed during these times. More importantly, when such a period ends, we are encouraged to move forward with joy and hope that life itself is a celebration of the human spirit.
Humanity is experiencing the most difficult time of the coronavirus infecting every part of the world.
How will we deal with these crises? How do our elected leaders respond? How will we care for our neighbor?
In Genesis 3:9 “And the Lord God said to Cain, what have you done …” and God expected Cain to acknowledge his terrible act of taking life against his brother, Abel. Cain answered, “Am I my brother keeper?”
When we do not respond to our neighbor’s needs, we miss an opportunity to make this world a better place. The Hebrew word of “Eiecha – where are you” is rooted in the Hebrew word “Eicha-how — did we get here” and expresses the view that if we do not care for our neighbors and fellowmen, then when we are in need, no one will be there for us.
I would like to know of those people in our community who lost their lives during the pandemic. I would like to see their faces and attach names and lifetime memories. Every person has a name and face. We should mourn their passing and comfort their families.
The prophet Isaiah 40:1 states, “Comfort, comfort my people said the Lord ...” — his message resonates today.
Humanity will recover and heal her wounds and nature will celebrate the new era of caring for our planet for all of humanity.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz is with Temple Israel, Valdosta.
