ELBAZ: Commemorating Jewish High Holidays

The Jewish high holidays of 5781 begins Friday, Sept. 18, with the Jewish new year of Rosh Hashanah.
Religious services will be held at Temple Israel of Valdosta with limited and RSVP seating and through ZOOM. With social distancing, face masking, the Jewish community will welcome the Jewish year. The community comes together to pray and hope for renewal, for sweet and speedy recovery and for peace.
The shofar/ram’s horn will be blasted with 100 sounds proclaiming the ushering in of the new year. Prayers recited will recall Abraham’s covenant with God and the promise of a relationships based of the knowledge of a Creator that is good, compassionate, merciful and kind with his creation of men and nature.
Due to the pandemic conditions, the community of Temple Israel will exercise caution in all its dealing with direct contact, but permit a greater outreach to those who are able to join through Zoom. Special electronic equipment will be installed in the sanctuary to meet this need. Susan Rupright, Louie Schmier, Sidney Morris, myself and others will share their talent and contribute to the meaning of the High Holidays.
Rosh Hashanah at Temple Israel of Valdosta the Jewish High Holidays on Friday, Sept. 18; Sunday, Sept. 20, at 10 a.m.
Yom Kippur – Day of Atonement will be observed Sunday, Sept. 27, at 7 p.m., and Monday, Sept. 28, 9:30 a.m.
On Rosh Ha’shanah/The Jewish New Year, the Jewish community in Valdosta and around the world hears the shofar/ram horn proclaiming its arrival.
The 100 shofar notes make sounds of rejoicing, reaffirming God’s relationship to the people, and an awakening call to re-exam and reflect on oneself.
These first two days of the Hebrew calendar established as Days of Remembrance, reminding the humanity of God’s covenant and the relationship with Him. Because Jews celebrate these days as a birthday of the world, God serves as a king and the ruler, apples dipped in honey and round Chalah bread with raisins are a unique part of the celebration.
This High Holidays season emphasizes the relationship between God and humanity, our dependence upon God as our creator and sustainer, and God’s dependence upon us as the ones who make His presence known and felt in His world.
In the litrugy on Rosh Ha’Shanah, “all the inhabitants of the world pass before God like a flock of sheep,” and it is decreed in the heavenly court, “who shall live, and who shall die … who shall be improvised, and who shall be enriched.”
It is also the day we proclaim God King of the universe. The Kabbalists (Jewish mysticism) teach that continued existence of the universe is dependent on a renewal of the divine desire for a world when one makes a renewed commitment.
The concept of Teshuvah – Repentance comes about through prayer and is manifested in deeds of charity.
It is more than a celebration of another year’s passing. It is a celebration of the very creation of the world. Recognizing that humankind’s relationship to the Creator is a fundamental belief in an active God, who is involved in our lives as a caring father.
The shofar/ram’s horn is blasted at services Monday, Sept. 30, and Tuesday, Oct. 1, with Sidney Morris serving as the shofar blower. The Torah Scroll/Holy Scripture is open for public reading from Genesis 21 & 22, recalling the promise made to Abraham and Sarah of the birth of Isaac.
In Numbers 29:1 it states “In the seventh month, on the first day of the month, you shall observe a sacred occasion. …You shall observe it as a day when the horn is sounded.”
Thus, this period is a respite and enables the Jewish community to retreat, rethink, reevaluate and reconfirm individual and communal life and commitment. It is a time of great celebration and subtle trepidation.
We celebrate the completion of one year and the beginning of the next – the reassuring, endless cycle of time.
The synagogue is adorned with flowers, and the Holy Scrolls are covered in white mantles or covers, symbolizing humility before God. Upon entering the synagogue, members are greeted with “L’shanah Tovah Tikatevu” – “May God inscribe you in the Book of Life.”
A Mahazor – prayer book with Hebrew prayers and commentaries – is used expressing thanksgiving and celebration of God’s creation.
The 25 hours of Yom Kippur observance begin with the famous prayer of “Kol Nidrei” – “All vows and promises made since last year are now released and forgiven” – recited in a moving voice.
During the Yom Kippur, day services are held to remember the departed members of the congregation “Yizkor” – “memorial service” remembering all deceased relatives. At the afternoon, a study session of the Prophet Jonah is held, recalling God’s forgiveness of the people of Nineve, thus, forgiving Israel at this hour of the day, as the closing of the day nears. Finally, special break-the-fast meal served following services.
The board of directors and I wish the entire community a most joyous New Year.
Rabbi Moshe Elbaz is with Temple Israel, Valdosta. For additional information about membership, tickets and the High Holy Days schedule, visit www.valdostatempleisrael.org or call Temple Israel, (229) 244-1813.
