Vivian Miller-Cody and Sandra Tooley have set great examples.
The Valdosta city councilwomen want other people of color to know why they got vaccinated for COVID-19.
They have both been vaccinated and hope it will be a strong example to others.
Promoting confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine within our Black and brown communities, Cody and Tooley say the process was simple and straight forward, and neither reported adverse reactions.
Black and brown communities are lagging far behind when it comes to the percentage of people being vaccinated.
Miller-Cody talked this week about an African-American woman — Dr. Kizzmekia Corbett — who was a key member of the team which developed the vaccine that has received emergency use authorization after it was deemed safe and effective by the Centers for Disease and Control and Prevention.
Local public health officials have not tracked the specific percentage of Black residents who have already received the vaccine in Lowndes County, but the numbers are low across Georgia and throughout the nation when compared to white counterparts.
We commend Miller-Cody, Tooley and the South Health District for raising awareness and addressing this disparity.
Kristin Patten, who is the public information officer and risk communicator for the South Health District, explained, "We felt that the best way to instill that confidence was to make sure the messages we share are representative of the communities we serve. We know that within the African American community there can be a lot of distrust with vaccinations, and so, we want to do everything in our power to help alleviate concerns and instill confidence. We felt that providing a platform for individuals within the African American community to share their story is one small way we can help provide that education and confidence."
Reaching out to influential people of color who have been vaccinated and who are willing to tell their stories is the right thing to do.
There are historic reasons why Black people can be skeptical.
The horrific Tuskegee Study of Untreated Syphilis that victimized Black men is just one example of the kinds of systemic racism which has plagued communities of color.
As it stands now, vaccines are available for people who are within Tier 1A+, which includes health care workers, first responders, long-term facility residents and staff, people 65 years old and older and primary caregivers for people who are age 65 and older.
Appointments can be scheduled by calling (844) 955-1499.
We encourage all people who are eligible to take the vaccine when it is their turn.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.