Given all of the talk ...
All of the posts ...
All of the arguments and vitriol ...
Very few registered voters took advantage of the first week of early voting.
Basically, about 1,000 registered Lowndes County voters participated in the first week of early voting in the presidential preference primary.
Granted, the options are different this election.
Four years ago, as the second term of President Barack Obama’s administration came to an end, primary voters were selecting their preference for either a Democrat or Republican candidate.
With President Donald Trump seeking reelection virtually unopposed on the Republican ticket, voters will be casting ballots for a candidate from the Democratic field.
And the Democratic field was reduced dramatically last week as a handful of candidates ended their campaigns after Super Tuesday, creating a two-man race between Joe Biden and Bernie Sanders.
As with past elections, voter apathy seems to be the greatest threat to the democratic process.
Sadly, on a regular basis, the percentage of registered voters who actually cast a ballot rises only to somewhere in the teens. In some elections, the Lowndes County voter turnout percentage hasn’t even broken past the single digits.
Based on the early voting numbers from last week, we could be heading in that direction again.
And this is only the first election in a year filled with elections. Qualifying for local and state offices also occurred last week; primaries for those offices are scheduled for the coming weeks.
For now, early voting for the presidential primary continues.
Early voting continues 7 a.m.-7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays, March 9-13, March 16-20; and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, March 14, Lowndes County Board of Elections, 2808 N. Oak St.
Election Day is 7 a.m.-7 p.m., March 24, at various polling places.
We urge all registered voters to vote.
