County leaders should always answer the public.
To be clear, there is no legal requirement for local leaders to answer questions but that does not mean they shouldn’t.
County commissioners are elected to represent the interests of both their districts and the county as a whole.
All business transacted by county government is the people’s business.
When residents show up at county meetings and ask questions, they deserve clear answers.
Simply listening is not enough.
It is common practice during public hearings, or in the public commenting portion of regular commission meetings, for residents who show up to make comments and ask questions to be given a short time to speak but then receive no direct response from the very people they elected into office.
That’s not good public service.
We are fully aware that local governments have their processes, procedures and policies and often feel like there is no upside in engaging the public in conversation, but they must remember the decisions they are making, the business they are transacting and the money they are spending are all the people’s business and public money.
We also understand that meetings could easily spiral out of control during tense back and forth conversations.
Of course, that just means a certain level of maturity and good public decorum are always needed both from the public and from public officials. It is simply a matter of treating others with respect even when you see things differently or find yourselves on the opposite side of an issue.
Rather than some blanket practice of listening and not responding to people who show up at meetings, those who preside over meetings should maintain order and deal with tense situations when they come up.
Case in point, the three county commissioners who voted to rezone land on Val Del Road, paving the way for a large residential development over the objections of the planning commission, owe an explanation. Given the significant number of people in attendance objecting, at least one of them should have — in clear and even tones — explained exactly why.
If leaders do not answer the public in meetings, they likely will eventually answer at the polls.
