By Margaret Fagre
According to the U.S. Drought Monitor many states are in a severe drought. Water is crucial to our physical survival. Water is also vital to our spiritual health.
Today, one source of water is wells. Likewise in Biblical times, wells were important. We read in Genesis 26:15 “For all the wells his father’s servants had digged in the days of Abraham his father, the Philistine had stopped them, filled them with earth.”
When you have a drought no one will fill in a well with dirt. Why do we fill in our spiritual wells I with dirt and leave us with no flowing water? Unbelief, doubt, fear and discouragement become like dirt to our spiritual wells.
Let us all seek the living water that Jesus Christ will provide as taught in John 4:14 “But whosoever drinketh of the water that I shall give him shall never thirst; but the water that I shall give him shall be in him a well of water springing up into everlasting life.”
Margaret Fagre resides in Valdosta and is a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
