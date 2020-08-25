With the 2020 general election just around the corner and the uncertainty of the COVID-19 virus lingering, the Lowndes County Board of Elections are gearing up for what could be one of the largest elections in American history.
While Deb Cox and the entire staff do a great job and ask for very little, they need and deserve as much support from us as we can possibly give and then some.
Voting is one of the most important things we as citizens can do. Our right to vote should and will be protected by all means necessary by our local elections office. In each training session, we as poll workers are taught and reminded of the rights of the voter, all voters.
So how can we as a community help? By supporting our election office and election supervisor in any way we can.
What would help? Well, just like anything, money always helps. The employees of the Lowndes County elections office deserve as much money as we can possibly pay. The hours that are required of them either preparing for an election, holding an election or post election. Paper work can’t be understood unless witnessed in person.
Another thing is poll worker shortages and this is nationwide. It seems most communities make the same decisions concerning pay and incentive.
We in Lowndes County could and should set an example as to how it should be done. I have called around the state and the election offices that are most successful with getting training and retaining poll workers are the ones that pay the poll workers the most.
While pay has gone up some in my opinion, $250 for the general election would be fair and maybe we could find a way to pay the poll workers the day after the election rather than through the standard check-issue cycle. By the way, election day for a poll worker can be 17 or 18 hours long and much more for election office employees.
Most anyone can be a poll worker but due to the long workday and the fact that one needs to be familiar with computers, young citizens make great poll workers such as high school and college students.
I am asking our school officials to reward students for working as poll workers with excused absence and school credit, class credit and maybe an excused absence the day after election.
I also ask that employers consider rewarding employees willing to work the election with an excused absence.
Why would we do all this when no one else does? Because we’re better. We see a problem and want to help. We know how important the right to vote is. We want to help our election officials hold the absolute best election possible.
Anyone wanting to help with the upcoming election, please contact the election office at (229) 671-2850 or stop by the office at 2808 N. Oak St., Valdosta.
Tim Coombs is a resident of Hahira.
