The Atlanta Braves have grown used to losing vital pieces of their once World Series championship team. It is not ideal, just the cost of doing business.
A year ago it was the face of the franchise in Freddie Freeman. This offseason, it was fan favorite and hometown hero Dansby Swanson. The next piece to leave is the voice of the Braves: Chip Caray.
We’re not talking about a power-hitting first baseman or a defensive wizard at shortstop. No, Caray did not step to the plate once, but his impact on the Braves’ viewing experience cannot be understated. We’re talking about the T.V. voice that Braves fans had watched and heard from for two decades; some of that time spent in the booth alongside his father, the legendary Skip Caray.
Chip Caray’s decision to leave the Braves for the St. Louis Cardinals leaves the organization scrambling for its next voice of Braves games. Just like Freeman and Swanson, Caray’s departure was abrupt. His last name is synonymous with the Braves organization. He was relatable and possessed the ability to keep fans’ attention.
The Atlanta Braves’ loss is the St. Louis Cardinals’ gain. Chip Caray unquestionably possesses the knowledge and wherewithal to be a top baseball announcer. Caray’s success in calling baseball games is not surprising. He is the latest in a family history of great baseball announcers, including his late grandfather, Harry Carey, and his late father, Skip.
Diehard baseball fans will be the first to tell you that just as important as the team itself is the voice connecting fans to that team. We’ve seen over the years how announcers have become just as synonymous with the team as the players themselves. It started with radio broadcasts and has since transitioned to television telecasts.
Vern Scully, who died in 2022, was the voice of the Los Angeles Dodgers for 67 years. The late Jack Buck was the St. Louis Cardinals broadcaster for 47 years and even teamed with Harry Caray.
Chip Caray was reliable, dependable and just great at his profession. He connected with viewers and made the viewing experience fun.
Chip Caray joins the Cardinals more than five decades after his Hall of Fame Harry Carey was a staple with the organization. He will bring passion, knowledge and experience to a position that requires all three to be successful.
Now it’s the Braves’ turn. They better hurry. Their first spring training game is Feb. 25.
