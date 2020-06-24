CHILDRESS: Media must do better vetting 'experts'

This past weekend, I watched a news story where CNN Weekend Express News Anchor Susan Hendricks discussed the Atlanta police shooting of Rayshard Brooks.
During that news segment, Hendricks had an African American female on the show who claimed to be a former law enforcement officer and law enforcement expert. The “expert” explained that most law enforcement officers would have released Brooks versus charging him based on Brooks’ initial and cooperative conduct with Atlanta police.
This statement is factually untrue and this is why I continue to have concerns with the ethics and motivation of CNN and other major news outlets.
I am a Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training Council instructor, a DUI Detection and Standardized Field Sobriety Testing instructor with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, a retired police chief and military police officer and a current law enforcement inspector and instructor. I say this only to say your “expert,” and I use that word loosely, is completely inaccurate.
In Georgia, OCGA 40-6-391 states the following:
40-6-391. Driving under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or other intoxicating substances; penalties; publication of notice of conviction for persons convicted for second time; endangering a child:
(a) A person shall not drive or be in actual physical control of any moving vehicle while:
(1) Under the influence of alcohol to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive;
(2) Under the influence of any drug to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive;
(3) Under the intentional influence of any glue, aerosol, or other toxic vapor to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive;
(4) Under the combined influence of any two or more of the substances specified in paragraphs (1) through (3) of this subsection to the extent that it is less safe for the person to drive;
(5) The person’s alcohol concentration is 0.08 grams or more at any time within three hours after such driving or being in actual physical control from alcohol consumed before such driving or being in actual physical control ended; or
(6) Subject to the provisions of subsection (b) of this Code section, there is any amount of marijuana or a controlled substance, as defined in Code Section 16-13-21, present in the person’s blood or urine, or both, including the metabolites and derivatives of each or both without regard to whether or not any alcohol is present in the person’s breath or blood.
(b) The fact that any person charged with violating this Code section is or has been legally entitled to use a drug shall not constitute a defense against any charge of violating this Code section; provided, however, that such person shall not be in violation of this Code section unless such person is rendered incapable of driving safely as a result of using a drug other than alcohol which such person is legally entitled to use.
Actual physical control means a person is “in a position” to drive a vehicle, meaning there is a legitimate chance the person has or will operate a motor vehicle while under the influence and has the ability to do so.
Every officer I have taught and I know (hundreds if not thousands) would have arrested Brooks based on the fact he was passed out in the drive-through of a restaurant in a motor vehicle, the fact there was probable cause he drove while intoxicated, and the fact he failed a field sobriety test.
This is based on teaching this topic and countless contacts with law enforcement officers. Suspected drunk drivers pose an immediate threat to others and usually when they have done it once, they have not been caught numerous times before. Thus the fact, officers are encouraged and usually do arrest. The fact the officers made a lawful arrest and then Brooks resisted and took their Taser elevated the incident to a forcible felony.
To my friends in the media, you all are also held to a standard of conduct. I don’t expect CNN to cover me or my email based on the coverage and ethics I have seen your organization demonstrate. Therefore, I am asking my local newspaper who does demonstrate media ethics to run this email as a Letter to the Editor and I plan to place this email on my Facebook account.
Ladies and gentlemen, I have no issues with you running bad news and certainly the Rayshard Brooks case was a terrible incident for him, his family and the officers involved. But I am expecting you all to do your homework with your “so-called” experts.
Time and time again, I listen to CNN’s law enforcement experts who either are afraid to be honest, are intentionally exaggerating incidents or just simply don’t have the knowledge and experience on the topic. But at the end of the day, it is your job to ensure these folks know what they are talking about.
Brian K. Childress of Valdosta is the retired chief of police of the Valdosta Police Department and works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
