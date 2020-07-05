CHILDRESS: Citizens police board not a new idea

Today, July 1, 2020, I read an article from the Valdosta Daily Times regarding the Valdosta police use of force incident involving Mr. Antonio Smith. While I will not comment on the actions of the officer, I am extremely taken back by a comment from City Manager Mark Barber which the Times published regarding the idea of a civilian review board.
Are you kidding me?
The fact is there was a civilian review board referred to as the Police Advocacy Board and the program was initiated when I learned of such programs from other very good chiefs and sheriffs across the country.
This program was initiated in 2013 under the direction of then City Manager Larry Hanson and myself. Meetings were held quarterly and sometimes more often than that.
Emergency meetings were also initiated when there were serious issues such as officer-involved shootings like in 2016 or when we made mistakes which could affect not only the department but the community.
In those meetings, I received feedback and recommendations from the board which I routinely followed. Here is another news flash: the board was selected for diversity and I had representation from each council district attend the meetings. This program was so successful that other cities and counties across the country were calling me to discuss its implementation.
Additionally, I initiated police-community forums. The forums were intentionally held at local churches throughout the city to reach all Valdosta citizens and my police chaplains helped me set them up.
The forums were generally held quarterly and in those forums, we discussed use of force numbers/incidents, took questions from the public and provided free access to data.
I saw the need for these two programs in response to the Ferguson incident in 2014 and the initial change in the police-community-media climate.
Therefore, I think what needs to be asked and answered by Mr. Barber is why did these programs come to a complete stop Aug. 31, 2018, when I retired.
Please visit these sites for the Police Advocacy Board Program overview and excerpts from one of my police-community forums in 2018:
https://1drv.ms/b/s!AjuLFVP61qoRj-dolnu3OuxbMnOIJA?e=vpPIse
https://1drv.ms/b/s!AjuLFVP61qoRj-dnBBnEZfOi8XqtKQ?e=u7Z91l
At the very least, please don’t suggest this is a new idea and own up to why you and your new chief stopped the two programs in the first place.
Brian K. Childress of Valdosta is the retired chief of police of the Valdosta Police Department and works with the Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies.
