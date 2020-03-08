While writing this week’s Sunlight Project piece on domestic violence, I struggled with hearing many of the facts and statistics.
I wanted to share the story of my family because we, and so many others, are not just a statistic. We are real people with voices, not just a number on a chart.
In 1974, my mother married my father when she was barely 18 and he was barely 17. In less than a month, my mother said, things began to change.
Both of my parents were raised devoutly religious and no one in either family believed divorce was an option. From the start, his mother knew what was happening, but reminded my mother she would be living in sin should she seek a divorce. Mama said she was afraid to think what might happen if she pursued a divorce.
She kept silent, hiding the truth from her own family and everyone in her life, and became pregnant a few years later. She’d always wanted to be a mother and part of her believed that maybe a pregnancy would change things for the better.
Throughout her pregnancy, she said that she would often wear long sleeves in all temperatures to cover her arms. Going to see doctors for an examination became an issue.
Eventually, my mother said she was sent for an MRI. When doctors asked if someone had hurt her, she simply replied “no.”
In 1985, the police were called to the house on Christmas Eve. Mama said she begged and pleaded for them to arrest him, crying that he’d been doing this since 1974. Surprisingly, instead of offering help, she said a female officer told her, “It’s the holidays. He said he won’t do it again and you should be in a forgiving spirit.”
She said she started to believe maybe this was just normal. Maybe she deserved it.
I was born in 1989. Although my brother and I did get spankings, as most children did, we were never physically harmed. We would however be dragged from our beds in the middle of the night to watch what was happening. No matter how young you are, those memories never seem to leave you.
What no one tells you about growing up in a home where these things happen, if that’s all you’ve ever known, you do not fully understand that it’s not normal.
Why did others who saw something not report it?
Why did mama not leave a situation she said was unbearable?
While she may have attempted to leave on a few occasions, she said she always went back out of fear and knowing that she did not have the financial means to care for herself and two children.
My brother and I never talked to others about what was happening. We both did well in school and our family was active in the church. Neither of my parents drank alcohol or did drugs. We took regular family vacations. We had nice clothes, electronics, cars and really anything we needed or wanted. We were the last type of family you would expect to be having problems, and it’s for that reason I think so many people looked the other way.
Then, my parents divorced.
During their divorce, I remember my dad making efforts to come back into our lives and as a child, you want your parents together. I was too young to fully understand, and I was attached to my father.
My mother and I agree that during the times he was good, it was great. I remember how he was when he was a loving parent. It could almost make you forget the other things — almost.
He ended up going through anger management classes, and my mom actually ended up remarrying him. While mama said the things that happened during the first marriage did not reoccur, there were still problems, different kinds of problems.
While I am sure people can change, some never do — not really.
They divorced again when I was 13, and to this day we have no contact.
I am sure he has his own side of the story, but this is the way that I — and my mother — lived it and remember it.
Admitting you need to completely cut ties with a spouse or parent is one of the hardest things you can do but it can also be life changing. While I won’t say my brother and I escaped unscathed, I will say we beat the statistics. Neither of us went on to be abused by partners nor did we become abusers. We did not battle drug or alcohol addiction and lead normal lives.
I never used my past as a crutch and rarely shared my story because I did not want pity. No one in my family is someone to be pitied.
My mother happily remarried when I was in high school and I look to my stepfather as a proper father figure I never had. My brother has gone on to be a great father and husband himself and I will be getting married later this year.
We all have a few health issues related to trauma, but overall, we are all doing fine. Our past doesn’t define who we are as a family now.
Many ask people in toxic relationships why they stay because, from the outside looking in, it’s unfathomable to imagine staying.
For those who lived through it, you know why. You know the financial burdens and the promises to change. You know the want for a two-parent home and the fear of being killed. You know what it’s like to have others find out what’s happening to you but simply look away.
I never once blamed my mother for staying in it. It was not her fault, and I hate to imagine anyone making her feel like it was. She did what she thought was best, at the time. She protected us.
She’s the reason I excelled in school, and why I went to college.
She’s the strongest woman I’ve ever met and she never deserved the cards she was dealt. No woman, or man, ever deserves it.
People should be able to speak out about what they went through because it’s important to know you’re not alone. There are so many who can’t share their stories, but for those who can, be heard.
I happen to have a platform to share my story, and I hope someone finds solace in knowing it wasn’t just them. I hope that a victim with children will know their kids will be OK.
There are so many resources and safe spaces available now that did not exist when my mother needed them. There are so many mental health professionals who want to help people overcome their past or present. Law enforcement works harder now to investigate these cases and, hopefully, put offenders behind bars.
Silence is what allows people to get away with bad behavior.
Don’t let them win.
Desiree Carver is The Valdosta Daily Times education and business reporter.
