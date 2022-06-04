CAMON: Does a Demopublican Or Republicrat exist?

Is it possible that a candidate for public office can possess the best qualities of the ideologies of both Democrats and Republicans?
I respectfully submit to you that it is possible.
The best qualities of Democrats have long been associated with social advocacy, specifically providing for the needs of the less fortunate through social programs; the environment, and increased liberties.
Republicans have loudly expressed their desire for fiscal responsibility, more specifically, the reduction of government waste, and less governmental regulations on individuals and businesses.
The views of both parties are valid in their own right.
The issue with their respective ideologies arises when either of the parties lean too far to the left or to the right. For example, the Republican Party, in my own opinion, tends to apply the words fiscally responsible to programs that they don’t agree with, but carte blanche is applied to everything else that is Republican. The Democrats, on the other hand, have taken the word liberty and have changed its meaning to anything goes, regardless of its moral implications.
It would be erroneous of me to call either party totally wrong, because they both have legitimate concerns, but neither party seems to be willing to give an inch to pass legislation on the things that they both agree on, which at this moment, what “those things” are literally have escaped my memory.
However, there are a few similarities that the Democratic and the Republican parties both share, and those are the insatiable appetites for power, greed and a quest to see who can become the greatest hypocrite. As a result of these actions, Americans are the ones that have become the biggest losers.
There is something that we can do about it. We can elect men and women that are willing to be held accountable, for their actions, and who will take the good qualities of both parties and represent us like we deserve to be represented.
That Republicrat/Demopublican candidate, whomever he or she may be, can be a bridge to take us to a place of healing for both parties and healing for our country as a whole. That candidate can be an olive branch for meaningful universal and positive change for all Americans. That person can work toward eradicating the party system of hate that abounds, and help construct a renewed sense of unity in our country.
Our democracy cannot and will not stand, if we continue to allow right to be called wrong, and wrong to be called right.
Dr. Carl L. Camon, D.B.S., Ed.S, M.Ed, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former five-term first African American mayor of Ray City and former candidate for governor of Georgia.
