CAGLE: Death: An event not the end

“And I myself perceived also that one event happeneth to them all ... And how dieth the wise man? As the fool” (Ecc. 2: 14-16 KJV).
When I was a child, and the family was traveling to grandmother's, I would think of all the things I’d do when we got to her farmhouse. When I think of death, I think about all the things I’ll do when I get to my heavenly Father’s house.
An event is defined as “a thing which arrives, occurs, happens or takes place on an occasion.”
Death is an event that occurs and takes place at an appointed time, not the final event that ends our existence.
All the living know they’ll die. And, sadly, most are preparing for death as if it were the end to their existence, rather than the event that ends life here and begins life in eternity.
We schedule and attend events. But death is the one event that’s appointed by God.
Death’s another condition of existence. Death’s that portal we go through in which we leave the conditions of existence here and enter totally different conditions in the here-after.
Death’s that one single event that makes eternity a reality. Death’s that event that opens our eyes and makes us glad we believed in Christ or regretful that we didn’t. Death is not termination of life but continuation of life in a whole new environment, good or bad. Death’s that event that strips us of everything but our character to take with us to the other side.
For the Christian, the day they die is the best day of their life, because they are ushered into the presence of Jesus at death. For the unsaved, the day they die is the worst day of their life.
One of the most powerful things that shape a person’s life is how they look at death. Do they look at death as an event or as the end? Death is an event to the Christian and meeting Jesus after this event is their impetus for holy living. For many death is seen as the end so they live only for the present.
The Christian believes death is an event, and not the end, and will prepare for this event and think of all the glorious things they’ll do when they get home.
James H. Cagle is a resident of Nashville.
