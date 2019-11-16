Cagle: A successful prayer life

The Bible says, “ . . . yet ye have not, because ye ask not. Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts” (James 4: 2c, 3).
Prayer is a vital part of the Christian’s life. It’s being conversant with God and communicating with Him. Someone said that prayer is the outgoing of the soul in conscious communion with God.
Prayer can be in the form of petition, intercession, confession, supplication, thanksgiving, or adoration. To have an effective prayer life (Jms.5: 16) we must meet the conditions for such as given to us in Scripture.
One condition is, obedience to God’s Word (KJV). “He that turneth away his ear from hearing the law, even his prayer shall be abomination” (Pro.28: 9). (cf. Pro.15: 8). If we will not hear and obey God, He will not hear us when we pray (Prov. 1: 24-28).
Another condition is having a clear conscience. “If I regard iniquity in my heart, the Lord will not hear me” (Ps. 66:18). Known, unconfessed sin robs us of faith when we make our petitions to God. Faith must first be exercised to ask God for forgiveness. Then, we’ll have faith to pray about other things. (cf. Prov.28: 13).
Another condition is that our prayers must not be the asking for things to satisfy our selfish lust. “Ye ask, and receive not, because ye ask amiss, that ye may consume it upon your lusts” (Jms.4:3). Prayers of this nature show that the Christian has an unbiblical perception of God.
Faith is what we need as another condition for answered prayer. “And all things, whatsoever ye ask in prayer, believing, ye shall receive” (Mt.21:22). James tells us when asking for wisdom we should exercise faith and not waver in our faith. For if we do waver, then we should not even so much as “think that he (we) shall receive anything of the Lord” (Jms.1: 5-7).
Faith is the key to living for God and having an effective prayer life (Rom.1: 17, 14: 23; Heb.11: 1, 6). But our faith is replaced with doubt and we cannot pray effectively, if we do not meet the conditions and follow the guidelines God has put in place for us to follow.
James H. Cagle is a resident of Ray City.
