HAHIRA – Goals galore.
Emma Burnett scored three goals in Valwood’s 6-0 rout of Gatewood in the first round of the GISA State Playoffs Monday afternoon.
The Valiants also got a pair of second-half goals from Kayleigh Merchant – one coming off a free kick – and Lauren Gee recorded her first varsity goal in the win.
Consistently applying pressure to the Gators on goal, the Valiants built a sizable lead and continued to pour it on in the second half.
With the win, the 5-seed Valiants advance to the second round of the playoffs where they’ll face either Terrell Academy or Holy Spirit Prep. The location and time of the match is yet to be determined.
Shane Thomas is the sports editor at the Valdosta Daily Times.
