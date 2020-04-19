BROOKS: Tips for finding 'Coronacation' resilience

For many of us in South Georgia, we’ve been at this effort to slow the surge for nearly a month. We’ve lost school schedules, vacations, dinners out, graduations, numerous gatherings together, and tragically, some have lost those they love because of this pandemic.
In my work as a marriage and family therapist, I am experiencing the anxieties, fraying nerves and general over-it sentiments among clients and their families.
Ask anyone who has faced a challenge of endurance and you’ll find at some point on the journey, they were over it, too. Instead of giving up, they had to find the resilience and strength to continue.
With no end in sight, here’s five tips to help your coronacation resilience:
1. Keep a routine: I think this is vital. The repetition of a routine provides a comfort of expectancy at a time of great uncertainty. Setting a routine so that you can anticipate specific activities each day at roughly the same time, will provide familiar structure you can come to expect and count on in your daily life when so much has drastically changed.
2. Victory Gardening: In the 1940s, families across the country were encouraged to plant victory gardens as part of the war effort. Consider planting a victory garden of your own, even if it’s just a small container garden. Whether your garden has vegetables, flowers, plants or painted rocks, find a space in your home or outside where you can connect to nature. When you are outside, put your bare feet in the grass, this is known as grounding. You’ll soon notice that the sun is still rising, the birds are still chirping, the morning dew still glistens, and the mosquitos are still biting. Nature has a way of getting us out of our heads full of anxiety into this present moment.
3. Journaling History in Action: You are literally living right through history in the making. Here, on the frontlines of history, why not journal your unique experience? If you have children in your life, encourage them to record their experiences. Their observations may surprise you. Writing about your lived experiences can release frustration, and record both unique and funny events in your day while creating a time capsule of valuable history.
4. Let’s Get Physical: The effect of stress is not just mental and emotional, it causes stored tension in your muscles. Simple daily stretches can be done from your work-at-home chair. If you are able, go for a walk, do lunges through the obstacle course of laundry and dishes through your house, access the many streaming exercise options online, or just turn on the music and dance in the kitchen. Getting your sweat on daily can release stress, increase endorphins and release muscular tension.
5. Make a Contribution: One of the best ways to get out of your own stuck-at-home-sulking is to help someone else. Although we are limited with social distancing, there’s still ways to creatively serve: call a high-risk neighbor and check on them. Make cards of encouragement for health care workers. Offer to walk an elderly neighbor’s dog. Even a sincerely stated “Thank You for Being Here today,” to the workers, store clerks, janitors, cashiers, store managers — anyone who is serving you — can go a long way toward acknowledging the sacrifice many in our community are making for the benefit of all of us.
Michelle C. Brooks, a marriage and family therapist practicing in Valdosta, has also worked as a journalist for more than 24 years. She’s currently headquartered in her HIPAA-compliant garage home office, when she’s not coronacation homeschooling her children.
