One of the biggest three-game series in recent Atlanta Braves history will take center stage this weekend when the reigning World Series champions host National League East division rival New York Mets.
In fact, the only thing that could upend this series is excessive rainfall from Hurricane Ian. But that will not dampen the spirit of baseball fans anxious to see the conclusion of a true pennant race.
While both teams have three-game series against other teams to end the year, this weekend will go a long way in answering these long awaited questions:
Who will win the division title? Who will enjoy a first-round bye in the upcoming playoffs? Who will have to face the Los Angeles Dodgers, in the second round and who won't have to potentially deal with the best team in baseball until the National League Championship Series?
While the Braves have already punched their ticket to the postseason, at the very least as a wild card participant, they are eyeing a fifth straight division title.
If that dream is to become a reality, the Braves need to sweep the Mets; not just win two of three from division rivals but win all three. This is especially important if the Braves still trail in the standings when the teams meet on Friday.
Major League Baseball has altered the scenarios surrounding a potential tiebreaker between division teams tied atop the standings at the end of the regular season. They will no longer play a one-game playoff to decide division champion. It is now decided on head-to-head matchups, and for the moment, the Mets hold a 9-7 lead in the season series.
So when the Mets come south this weekend for the most important series in the baseball season, the Braves need a sweep to regain the season edge over the Mets. I think it would also send a psychological message to the Mets that the defending World Series champs are still the team to beat and their magical season is about to hit the skids.
The Mets understand the significance of this series, setting their starting pitching rotation to include Jacob deGrom on Saturday and Max Scherzer on Sunday. The good news for Braves fans is that deGrom has been average in recent starts. He's lasted just 15 innings in his three previous starts and allowed 11 earned runs, 15 hits, four walks with 28 strikeouts.
The Braves will not be intimidated with Max Fried, Kyle Wright and Charlie Morton slated as their starters. They can't afford to be.
The Braves have the starting depth (if Spencer Strider is healthy) to win a first-round series and go toe-to-toe with the Dodgers in the second round. But they would prefer not to go that route. And they won't have to.
The Braves will win this series, hopefully in a three-game sweep, and set the stage for a magical postseason. Just like last year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.