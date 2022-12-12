The Major League Baseball offseason is reserved for wheelin’ and dealin’ for teams and free agents. Considering the amount of money teams have spent already and the caliber of talent already snatched up and those waiting for their next landing spots, this time of year can be hectic to say the least.
Much of the madness surrounding free agency this year has centered on the National League East and the Atlanta Braves’ two biggest rivals, the Philadelphia Phillies and New York Mets. The Phillies just signed hot-hitting shortstop Trea Turner and right-handed hurler Taijuan Walker. The team that ousted the Braves in last year’s National League Division Series just got better.
If the Mets didn’t, at least they stayed the same. The team that led the National League East Division for much of last year signed one of the best starting pitchers on the market in Justin Verlander, which more than compensates for the loss of Jacob deGrom. Even if Verlander is still playing at age 40, he did post an 18-4 record last year with the Houston Astros en route to another Cy Young Award.
The silence amid the uproar that is free agency can be heard from the team down south, the 2021 World Series champion Atlanta Braves.
Yes, the Braves just traded for right-handed reliever Joe Jimenez, which should offset the loss of Kenley Jansen, but for the most part, the team has not made the big splashy move that some fans were yearning for.
Maybe the reason for the lack of movement by the Braves this offseason is because there doesn’t need to be any panic. That tends to happen when the majority of the team is signed for the foreseeable future.
The team is filled with star talent in Austin Riley, Matt Olson, Ronald Acuna Jr., Spencer Strider, Michael Harris, Ozzie Albies, William Contreras, Kyle Wright and Max Fried. All should be with the organization for years to come.
Yes, the team has still not made a decision on its shortstop, at least not publicly. No contract has been made with free agent Dansby Swanson. Are his days with the Braves done? If so, why hasn’t the team snatched up his replacement? Both are valid questions with zero answers.
The Braves could sign one of the remaining free agents, though I find it hard to grasp the reality of not signing Swanson to overspend for a player like Carlos Correa, especially when Swanson is a fan favorite.
The team could stick with Vaughn Grissom, one of last year’s star rookies who got his feet wet with some playing time in the big leagues.
Whatever route the team takes, don’t blame general manager Alex Anthopoulos for taking his time. He can afford to do that with so many players already signed up long term.
