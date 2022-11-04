The Atlanta Braves may be a team that has a core locked up for the foreseeable future, but it does have holes and needs that should be met this offseason if it hopes to return to the World Series.
If anything, this year's early playoff departure should teach Braves fans and the baseball world that this team has flaws and needs some tinkering to return to a World Series championship.
Yes, the Braves have their first baseman in Matt Olson, second baseman in Ozzie Albies, third baseman in Austin Riley, catcher in William Contreras, outfielders in Ronald Acuna Jr. and Michael Harris II and starting pitchers in Max Fried, Spencer Strider and Kyle Wright signed for the foreseeable future.
The Braves no doubt have a talented enough roster that should make it the favorite to win a sixth straight National League East Division title. But it won a division title this year, only to encounter the hottest team in baseball at the worst possible time; the Philadelphia Phillies. A hot team in the Major League Baseball playoffs is enough to derail any team's chances of making a return trip to the World Series. Just ask the Los Angeles Dodgers who were dealt a similar fate.
The question marks this offseason start at shortstop. Dansby Swanson seems like the logical choice but so did Freddie Freeman last offseason, and we see how that turned out. If the two sides have yet to agree to a contract, one has to assume the Braves would be content letting Swanson depart for greener pastures.
The Braves have their options at shortstop if they pursue that route. Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Xander Bogaerts are all free agents and will command attention from other teams besides the Braves. Atlanta made the right choice with Olson last year and need to hit another offseason home run. That means if Swanson is not the choice, they had better have a viable backup option in place.
The Braves need to figure out their left fielder situation as well. Eddie Rosario struggled to the tune of a .212 batting average. Designated hitter Marcell Ozuna was a mild improvement at .226, but he did swat 23 homers. But an extra hitter should net a team a higher batting average than .226 shouldn't it?
The starting pitching is in good hands with those three I named at the start. But intriguing options remain for those final two spots. Charlie Morton is signed for 2023, but at the age of 39, his services for a full season are questionable.
Ian Anderson is an option if he can regain his form from the 2020-21 seasons. Mike Soroka's season was shut down before it even started following elbow soreness. He's also had two surgeries on his Achilles, so it's reasonable to ask what can be expected of him at any point in the future.
As usual, the Braves will probably fortify their bullpen, but Raisel Iglesias' return means the Braves have their closer.
In fact, the Braves have most everything you hope to have at the start of a season. Is that enough to propel the team back to a title? Probably so, if we're talking division championships. More work is needed to contend for a World Series title.
