The Atlanta Braves' hopes of repeating as World Series champions died when the team departed for Philadelphia on Thursday.
Yes, the Braves' shutout of the Phillies on Wednesday tied the series 1-1, giving the National League East Division champs momentum. But the Braves were not prepared for what greeted them in the City of Brotherly Love.
The Phillies crowd was loud, relentless, unnerving and helped the Phillies to a sweep of the Braves over the weekend. The Phillies bludgeoned the Braves for 17 runs and 21 hits while surrendering just four runs in the two games. Only one of the four Braves runs came via a non-homer. The team that was so dependent on the long ball for offensive success during the regular season, was exposed for not being able to deliver timely hits with runners in scoring position.
The Braves struck out 25 times in the two games and finished with one hit with runners in scoring position in games played in Philadelphia. That was a pathetic showing, especially with the Phillies basically implementing a bullpen game on Saturday.
As surprising as last year's run to the championship was, many might consider this year's ouster in the Division Series to be just as shocking. The Braves were supposedly stacked with offensive talent, young and old, offset with pitching depth in the rotation and bullpen. But the team failed to live up to the hype.
Max Fried, last year's pitching ace in the World Series, was shelled in game one at home, surrendering eight hits and four runs in 3.1 innings. Spencer Strider allowed three hits and five runs in 2.1 innings on Friday. He also made one awful throw to first base on a pickoff attempt that started his downfall.
Free-agent-to-be Dansby Swanson finished 2-for-16 in the series. Austin Riley, an MVP candidates for most of the season, finished 1-for-15. The 7-through-9 positions in the batting order where the Braves thrived all year were quieted by the Phillies pitching staff. The bottom three spots in the batting order finished 3-for-40 in the series.
The Phillies have the look of a team of destiny, catching lightning in a bottle; much like last year's Braves. It is a shame that this year's Braves team couldn't duplicate last year's success. It had the makeup, talent and experience. Some may argue that it lacked the focus and determination, however.
Those traits belonged to the Phillies this year.
