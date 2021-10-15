Biden: America's clear, present existential threat

October marks the end of the first nine months since the installation of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice president, respectively, of the United States. And during this gestation period they and their other socialist Democrats have concocted a result that few Americans dreamt possible.
This new regime inherited an expanding economy successfully recovering from the COVID shutdowns with a plunging unemployment rate, gasoline under $2 per gallon in many parts of the country due largely to energy independence, a foreign policy successful at keeping international thugs in check and a secure border.
And they turned it completely on its head.
As Erma Bombeck opined, “Never lend your car to anyone to whom you have given birth.” So true.
When Biden acquired office the inflation rate huddled around 1.5%, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. As of August, the Bureau reports the inflation rate at 5.3%.
Overall, food is up 3.7% (some meats up 16.6%), gasoline up 42.7%, used cars and trucks up 31.9% and natural gas up 21.1%.
One can’t blame COVID, or any of its variants, as the country has, basically re-opened, even at the loss of what some see as basic individual rights taken away by many mayors, governors and Biden by way of vaccine and mask mandates, and the Orwellian practices of some big cities for vaccine passport mandates.
This runaway inflation is the result of intentional poor policy decisions, the intentional imposition of American energy dependency on oil from foreign sources and a determination to break the back of the middle class.
How do middle American families deal with an inflation rate that forces them to spend an extra $175 per month on necessities, according to the Washington Post? The socialist Democrats’ answer is that this is manageable because wages are up. But what good is that if those wages are immediately eaten up by this runaway inflation?
Specious and disingenuous reasoning at best.
This leftist cabal, successful in severely curtailing the efficiency and funding of local police departments, have also given America the highest violent crime rate in four years. If the Atlanta Journal-Constitution says so, it must be true.
The spiraling crime rate and the southern border crisis go hand in hand.
Since Biden’s acquisition of power, the expulsion rate for those illegally entering this nation has dropped from 85%, under President Trump, to 47%, according to the Pew Research Center. Those not expulsed are released into the country. And with a 200,000 surge in July alone, that’s a big number with a lot of criminal issues.
Yet Biden and Harris largely ignore this extraordinarily explosive issue. They know what to do, they just refuse to do it, even as this invasion continues at record pace only to increase with an enormous influx of more Haitians to our southern border.
The latest Quinnipiac University poll found that 55% of Americans have concluded that his administration “is not competent” to run the country.
This is underscored by the recent revelation that Biden “wasn’t aware” of the Australian-American submarine deal which excluded France.
Astounding.
But maybe it’s attributable to simple memory lapses. Jim Morrison explained it this way: “Actually I don’t remember being born, it must have happened during one of my black outs.”
That’s fine for a deceased rock star; not for the President of the United States.
The conclusion is inescapable: Biden and his entire administration pose the most serious existential threat to our constitutional republic in nearly 200 years.
And this must end.
Gary Wisenbaker (gary@realtyadvisorsga.com) is a Realtor at Real Living Realty Advisors in Valdosta and is a member of the editorial board and a regular contributor to the Valdosta Daily Times.
