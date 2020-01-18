Be a Blessing and Be Blessed

What does it mean to “Be blessed?”
One definition is - “bringing pleasure, contentment, or good fortune.” [Merriam-Webster online]
Who doesn’t want some of that?
Most people want to be blessed, but do not first consider, being a blessing.
In the Bible, Jesus talks about what we call, the “Beatitudes,” which is defined as “supreme blessedness” [Matthew 5:1-12]. In the last two verses of that passage, Jesus finishes up by saying, “Blessed are you when people insult you, persecute you and falsely say all kinds of evil against you because of Me. Rejoice and be glad, because great is your reward in heaven, for in the same way they persecuted the prophets who were before you.”
When I think about being “blessed,” that isn’t exactly what comes to mind. I have noticed that there is always a stark contrast between the world’s definition of something and God’s definition - “‘For my thoughts are not your thoughts, neither are your ways my ways,’ declares the Lord…” [Isaiah 55:8-9]. The Bible teaches us to accept and appreciate all of God’s blessings, and sometimes they come disguised as anything but. I know many people who can testify that some of their greatest blessings in life have come through their greatest trial, challenge or heartache.
Jesus said, “...the Son of Man did not come to be served, but to serve, and to give his life as a ransom for many.” [Matthew 20:28] The apostle Paul said, “Let no one seek his own good, but that of his neighbor.” [1 Corinthians 10:24] Jesus teaches us in His Word that we are to consider others before ourselves, and Paul mirrored that teaching in the way he lived his life.
God has made it so, in His economy, that when we choose to be a blessing to someone else, when we choose to serve someone rather than focus on being served, we too are blessed, and it is instantaneous.
Sometimes, when we least feel like being a blessing, is when we most need to be...for others and for ourselves. In God’s perfect economy, to put others’ needs before our own, is in a way, self-nurturing. Of course, we should never set out to be a blessing, so that we will be blessed. In God’s economy, authenticity is needed for true blessings to abound.
These “blessings” need not be elaborate. They do not have to cost you a dime or take a lot of time. Sometimes it’s just a smile that you intentionally give to someone or a word of encouragement. I think we can all agree that this world needs more of that. Maybe, you simply open the door for an elderly person or someone of a different race. Maybe, you give someone a hug who desperately needs it, or perhaps your pocket change or maybe more; the possibilities are endless.
Imagine if every Christian went a step further and chose to be the greatest blessing of all and tell someone about Jesus Christ and His love for them. A popular quote says, “Preach Jesus every day and if necessary, use words.”
Starting today - ask God to make you a blessing to someone. He will, and you too…will be blessed.
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, Attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. They have a daughter who is an ER/RN in Augusta, and a wonderful son-in-law named Thomas. Lisa has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University, a love of art and a passion for telling others about Jesus. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org
