Being a faithful member of the “Church of Christ,” I feel an obligation to give an answer to the article in The Valdosta Daily Times on Feb. 16, 2020, titled “Staying true to oneself.”
As the apostle Peter said in 1Peter 3:15: “But sanctify the Lord God in your hearts: and be ready always to give an answer to every man that asketh you a reason of the hope that is in you with meekness and fear.”
It is my hope and desire to give a true Bible answer to this article. I cannot understand how anyone could write such an article and expect to please God.
The Apostle John wrote to us in 1John 4:1: “Beloved, believe not every spirit, but try the spirits whether they are of God: because many false prophets are gone out into the world.”
Then Peter said in 1Peter 4:11: “If any man speak, let him speak as the oracles of God; if any man minister, let him do it as of the ability which God giveth: that God in all things may be glorified through Jesus Christ, to whom be praise and dominion for ever and ever.”
There is something that I want to get straight right at the start. The “church of Christ” is not a denomination, never has been and never will be. There is only “one” true church spoken in the Bible. The church of Christ (also called the Lord’s Church), existed many years before a single denomination that was started by men.
The church of Christ was in the mind of God before the foundation of the world and was prophesied in the Old Testament (Isaiah 2:2-3; Daniel 2:44) and by great prophets such as Daniel, Isaiah, Mica, John the Baptist and the greatest prophet of all, Jesus Christ.
It is the church which was promised to be built by Jesus (Matt. 16:18-19) and was established on the day of Pentecost upon the preaching of the Apostles in the city of Jerusalem 50 days after the resurrection of the Lord (Acts 2).
It is the church which was planted in Jerusalem, then in Judea, Samaria and the upmost parts of the earth (Acts 1:8).
The church was also planted in the cities of Rome, Corinth and Ephesus and well as many other cities. It is not enough to be in “a” church. All who want to be saved must be in “the” church.
Bruce Barwick is a resident of Valdosta.
