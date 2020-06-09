Of the answer to the article that appeared in The Valdosta Daily Times on Feb. 16, titled “Staying true to oneself,” I hope that I have given you God’s answer to this statement so far and hope that I will continue to do so in this article.
The church is known as the “Church of Christ,” “The Bride of Christ” and the “Kingdom of Christ.”
God is glorified through the church (Eph. 3:21). Jesus said that it is the seed of the kingdom (Luke 8:11). The seed does not produce different kind of churches.
Jesus shed His blood for the church (Acts 20:28; Eph. 5:25). Jesus washed, cleansed, sanctified and glorified the church (Eph. 5:26-27). Jesus is the head of the body, the church (Col. 1:18). God has put all things under His feet (Eph. 1:22-23; Col. 3:15). The church is Christ house (Heb. 3:6). We are called in “one body” or “One church” (Eph. 4:4).
I have tried my best to prove to you with the Bible, God’s word (2Tim. 3:16-17) that there is only “One Church” built by Jesus Christ, that the “One Church” belongs to Jesus Christ and that the only way you can be saved is by being in “the” church that belongs to Jesus. The only way that you can become a member of “the church of Christ” is through obedience to the gospel, that is by:
* “Faith” in God’s word (Rom. 10:17),
* “Believing” that Jesus is God’s Son (John 8:24; Heb. 11:6),
* “Repenting” of your sins (Luke 13: 3,5; Acts 17:30),
* “Confessing” Christ before men (Matt. 10:32; Rom. 10:10), and being
* “Baptized” for the remission of your sins (Acts 2:38; Acts 22:16; Matt. 28:19-20; Mark 16:16; 1Pet. 3:21).
After you have done this, the Lord will add you to His Church (Acts 2:47). Then live faithful until death to receive the crown of life (Rev. 2:10).
Jesus said in Matt. 15:13 – “Every plant that my Heavenly Father hath not planted, shall be rooted up.” Therefore every church started by men after the day of Pentecost, God will not recognize as the “true church” and will it be rooted up when Christ returns to judge the world.
Bruce Barwick is a resident of Valdosta.
