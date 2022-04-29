When I think about becoming all that I hate or overcoming hate with love, I think about two biblical ideas "an eye for an eye" and "turn the other cheek." They're exactly the same thing aren't they?
What this means is "an eye for an eye" is "becoming what we hate" while "turning the other cheek" is "overcoming hate with love." No matter how you slice it, it comes up Snickers. There's a thousand ways to say the same thing.
It makes me wonder how much of the fighting for religious beliefs with different philosophies, science vs. religion, is a matter of miscommunication. It's like a question I posed to a friend of mine ... are scientific theories and religious or personal beliefs the same thing? They are both something we hold on to until the truth is known or revealed. I see them as the exact same thing, although they offer us two different things.
Beliefs give us hope. A theory offers us an explanation/understanding.
Does it matter if the truth is from a confirmed belief or a proven theory? The truth is the truth, it cannot be debated. Personally, I have found some truth in all of the following ... Dianetics, the Book of Mormon, the Bible, several philosophies, science, astrology, the power of positive thinking, etc.
I feel like there is a common thread that connects all these things. I also believe this common thread can make the differences irrelevant. That's a belief that gives me hope.
Jerry Bailey lives in Quitman.
