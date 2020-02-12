Anti-road rage: Be a blessing and be blessed

You know the feeling. You’ve been sitting in your car for several minutes, but feels like an hour, just waiting for the opportunity to pull out into traffic. But from the looks of it, it’s not going to happen any time soon. Then it happens, someone stops and waves you out in front of them. Thank you so much, you whisper under your breath as you pull out into traffic, waving your hand at them to say, “Thank you.” What a great feeling.
Why not extend that feeling to someone today? Go against the current of this hectic, fast-paced, “I gotta get there NOW” world, slow down and practice – anti-road rage. “Do unto others as you would have them do unto you.” [Matthew 7:12] Now, there’s an idea.
Instead of being in such a hurry to get to the next red light, look for an opportunity to let someone out into traffic today. Smile and wave. They will be grateful, and you will be blessed as well.
I find myself being less judgmental these days when it comes to bad drivers. Or should I say, “bad driving”? I am more tolerable and forgiving because I know that I have made some bad driving moves myself. Mind you, by the grace of God, I’ve only had one car accident in my life, and that was when I was seventeen years old. I consider myself to be a conscientious driver, which can make it difficult to be gracious and forgiving to those who clearly – are not. Trust me, there are times when I wonder how some drivers ever got their licenses. However, as hard as it is to admit, I know there have been times when I have driven super-slow in unfamiliar territory while looking for a specific address. Sorry. I’ve pulled out in front of cars because I didn’t see them coming until I looked in my rear-view mirror and saw them having my bumper for lunch. Yikes! I’ve made a turn without using my turn signal, and so have you. You might not want to admit it, but you know that you have. So, when those things happen, I take a deep breath and let it go, and say to myself, “No worries, I’ve done that before, and I’ll probably do it again…”, usually after saying something like, “Thank You, Jesus,” for protecting me...and them!
As you take your place in the automobile cattle-drive today, consider slowing down and looking for an opportunity to practice anti-road rage. Who knows, maybe we’ll start a new trend?
Be a blessing and be blessed!
Lisa Hannan lives in Valdosta with her husband, Attorney Miles Hannan, who has been practicing law in Valdosta for over 30 years. She has a B.S. in psychology from Valdosta State University. You can find her at www.lisahannan.org
