It is an exciting time being a Braves fans these days. Eight All-Star selections and an eight-game lead in the National League East; times are good for Braves faithful.
The baseball world got it right with the All-Star selections. Whether you are talking about the fans who vote for the starters or the players themselves and leaders in the Commissioner’s office, who vote for the remaining players, the All-Star representatives from the top team in baseball were right.
When fans tune in to watch the Mid-Summer Classic next Tuesday, they will see eight Atlanta Braves in Seattle. That is the most by any team this year and is a new franchise record for an organization that has not experienced this much good fortune since the John Schuerholz-Bobby Cox era.
And, again, I say the selections are spot on with this group of Braves.
No one will be sitting at home next week in Atlanta or wherever players go during the All-Star break that shouldn’t be. Each of the players chosen have valid cases for their selections.
Ronald Acuna Jr. was the top vote-getter in baseball. First baseman Matt Olson leads the National League in home runs. Shortstop Orlando Arcia was the top vote-getter at shortstop. Second baseman Ozzie Albies is on pace for a 40-plus home run season. Catcher Sean Murphy has not disappointed since being acquired in the offseason, batting .305 with 15 homers. Starting pitcher Spencer Strider leads baseball in strikeouts, while Bryce Elder sports a 7-1 record and league-leading 2.45 ERA.
Yes, third baseman Austin Riley was on the fence, but he is batting .268 with 16 home runs and 44 RBIs. Outside of Nolan Arenado, who else should represent the National League at third base? Oh, and Arenado’s stats of .280 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs are better but not by much.
The baseball world may not appreciate seeing a plethora of Braves suit up for the National League All-Stars, but it is one of those circumstances where the victor goes the spoils.
The Braves have been on an absolute tear since the beginning of June. The Braves lead or are at the top of nearly every hitting category in the National League. The same can be said for pitching as well. They are the best team in baseball and should be well-represented among the game’s best.
It is only fitting that the best team in baseball have the most All-Stars. The fans got it right. So did the players and baseball brass. It is fun being a Braves fans these days.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.