Future generations will learn about the tragedy that struck America on September 11, 2001, but like many, they will never know the devastation and great loss the nation experienced that year.
They may sit through classes that replay the triggering videos full of testimonials, live footage and devastating screams, but they will lack the genuine connection to the feelings of fear, loss and anxiety of the unknown.
Twenty years later, I realized I’m among the generation that can’t even recall the events of that day.
I was only 1 year old.
My mom was sitting in bed feeding me while watching TV on what would have been a normal day.
Born and raised in New York, my mom ventured down south for college and decided to settle down in south Georgia.
My Nana, however, still resided in New York at the time and once worked at a bank located in the World Trade Center years before the terrorist attacks occurred.
Although my Nana didn’t work at the bank anymore, my mom said she tended to walk around the area because of her love for the view of the soaring Twin Towers and beautiful Manhattan, New York scenery.
“The whole experience was just surreal. I was holding you and I was screaming. I couldn’t get in touch with Nana. Never in my lifetime had that actually happened,” my mom said.
The hustle and bustle of the Twin Towers always intrigued my mom as a little girl.
She was able to step foot in the infamous towers when she went to work with my Nana on some days.
“When you first walked in, it’s like a big, huge space and everybody was just walking through, trying to rush to work and get on the elevators,” she said. “I actually would be afraid to get on the elevators because you’re going up 100 floors.”
Despite her fear of being so high up above Manhattan, my mom made her own fun by pretending to be a businesswoman on Wall Street to pass the time.
That fond memory and the unknown where about of my Nana is what frightened my mom that day as she was sitting at home watching everything unfold in front of her miles away from the scene.
“I can’t imagine the moms and dads that had their children there that day, just like I was in the building with Nana when I was a kid. There were kids who lost their lives that day,” she said.
My mom didn’t hear from my Nana until the following evening. Instead of heading into the city that day like she usually did, my Nana decided to stay home. She couldn’t believe that something so tragic could happen in her beloved city.
Hearing my mom express sorrow from her experience that day opened my eyes to the fact that I will never truly understand what losing over 3,000 people feels like.
I will never share the grief of people around the world that have to relive the tragic events on the 11th day of September each year where they lost a loved one.
I will however share the story of that day, so it’s never forgotten. I will continue to pay my respects to all those brave citizens that sacrificed their lives to save another.
It’s true future generations will never know the pain America experienced that day, but they will be able to hear about all the heroic stories of those who did which should then in turn allow them to also pay their respects.
September 11, 2001 isn’t just another historical event marked in students’ schoolbooks. It's a symbolic day that demonstrated bravery that will forever be a day America reflects on in the years to come as a tribute to those lost.
