Several individuals showed up to support our Mayor’s Youth Leadership Institute of Ray City registration on April 8. The age range is from 30-82 years old.
It’s clear that social media has a stronghold on our society, especially our youth. Facebook, Twitter and Tik Tok and other platforms definitely have an impact on how we think. I don’t know if social media was directly responsible for the non-participation at the registration but I suspect it contributed to it.
The sad truth is that the traditional methods of one-on-one communication is a thing of the past. Say hello to the average youngster today and their likely response will be a frown or a low and slow mumble of something that resembles a phrase, but definitely not a clearly articulated sentence.
It’s almost similar to a child who wasn’t exposed to bedtime stories and was isolated from rich conversations growing up. That child’s vocabulary would obviously be limited because of the lack of good communication.
Please don’t misconstrue what I’m saying, because I will agree that we have some of the most intelligent youth that a nation can have; however, there is still a missing link.
Family time at the dinner table and evening conversations on the couch are all but gone. Those simple events proved to be more powerful than many of us that experienced them could ever have imagined.
Where have the long talks with Grandpa and Grandma gone? I don’t know but I can surmise that they have been replaced with social media.
Whether we accept it or not, we as parents must share a portion of the blame for where we are now. We are living in different times, and the good ole days are gone, but that should not be an excuse for parents not to continue to be parents.
When I was growing up, if there was something good going on in our community, the decision wasn’t up to me if I was going or not, but my mom and dad told me I was going.
Nowadays, some children tell their parents what to do.
There is an old saying, “You are what you eat.” The same applies to how one raises their children. “Feed them social media and they’ll become social media.”
Regardless of the breakdown in communication, we can’t give up. We’re resilient, because we know that if we can reach a few, then our efforts will not be in vain.
The MYLI will meet second and fourth Saturdays, from 10 a.m.-noon, at the youth building next to the Ray City Library.
For more information, call Mary Mollay, youth director, at (229) 292-9006.
Dr. Carl L. Camon, D.B.S., Ed.S, M.Ed, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former five-term first African American mayor of Ray City and former candidate for governor of Georgia.
