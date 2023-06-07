Some historians say that the oldest game in the world was first played in the Persian Gulf more than 5,000 years ago.
Others say that games originated in Ancient Egypt. We may never know the actual location or the real date that games were created; however, we can assume that they were created for competitive purposes, to show strength or skills, or just to have fun.
Fast forward a few thousand years and we can all see how a different game has gained prevalence again in our society, and it’s called the “Blame Game.”
The reason I said again is because this particular game seems to have originated with Adam and Eve.
Adam blamed Eve for giving him the fruit from the forbidden tree and the rest is history. Some might say “like mama like daughter or like father like son,” when insinuating that one emulates their parents. If this is true, then all of us seem to be emulating our original parents, because we are constantly blaming each other.
We even blame each other for things that happened hundreds of years ago, when all the people that were associated with those things have been dead for hundreds of years.
Just in case you haven’t had your morning cup of coffee yet, you may have missed what I’ve eluded to, so I’ll make it plain.
Black people and white people are in the professional league when it comes down to the Blame Game. We are constantly at each other’s throats about one thing or the other. Whites say that all Blacks want is a handout. Blacks say that all whites want to do is keep them down.
Whites say that Blacks are the reason for most crimes. Blacks say a lack of equality and opportunity are perpetrated by whites, which causes certain behaviors.
Whether there is any truth to the above statements or not, we’ve been in this country too long together to allow our differences of opinions to keep us divided.
I am literally ashamed of us for not being more diligent in finding a clear path to unity. We work together. We live next door to each other. Our children attend the same schools. We eat at the same restaurants. We attend the same churches. We’re even married to each other.
Please tell me what the problem is.
Not one of us can change the past, but we can acknowledge the wrong, and do whatever it takes to make it right.
Issues arise on one side when we hold on to and embrace the wrong, as if it didn’t happen and doesn’t have lasting negative effects.
Issues arise on the other side when we try and make others that had nothing to do with what our ancestors went through suffer and feel the pain. If this is the case, then both sides have missed the mark.
At times, it appears that both sides may have hidden agendas. We might as well face the facts; nobody is going anywhere. You’re not going back to Europe to live and I’m not going back to Africa to live, so we might as well work this out.
To be honest with you, I wouldn’t want to live anywhere that doesn’t have some degree of diversity. I have formed many relationships and have amassed too many friends over the years and they all don’t look like me.
They all don’t believe in what I believe in. They all don’t wear the same clothes I wear, or live in the same neighborhood I live in.
I’m not willing to give up my friends over what I call foolishness, because we’ve helped each other to become who we are.
I may not be sure of many things but one thing I’m sure of and that is we humans will find a way to mess things up.
Let’s stop teaching our children to hate someone based on their skin color or anything else for that matter. Babies are not born to hate. They say and do what they see us do.
We only have a few short precious years on this earth and we should use them to sow seeds of love, happiness and peace. Although we have made great strides in this country and around the world, we still have a ways to go.
We shouldn’t allow anyone, especially candidates and political parties, to turn us against each other during election seasons or at any time. We are better than that. They’re not elected to serve themselves (which many seem to be doing) but they’re elected to serve us. We need to hold them accountable. We all are obligated to do our part to help preserve this great nation called America, for future generations.
It’s not too late for us to work together to solidify that legacy. We must also remember that we as a country are not infallible and that we are no different from any other nation that became divided. A divided nation cannot stand for long, so let’s work together to discontinue the “Blame Game” and strengthen our democracy through a unified effort.
That’s a game we all can win. God help us.
With God’s help, you can do anything according to His will ... go forth!
Dr. Carl L. Camon, D.B.S., Ed.S, M.Ed, is a U.S. Air Force veteran, former five-term first African American mayor of Ray City and former candidate for governor of Georgia.
